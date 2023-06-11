FPJ Editorial: Trump Shames US Democracy

Former US President Donald Trump |

The US system is so peculiar that in spite of the Congress impeaching Donald Trump not once but twice, in spite of him being convicted in a Me-Too case by a New York court, in spite of his multiple infringements of the tax laws, there is nothing that can prevent him seeking a second presidential term.

In sharp contrast, on Friday former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was driven out of the House of Commons for misleading it about his conduct during the Corona lock-down. Now, the gravest indictment against Trump is him being unauthorizedly possessing classified documents, including for-your-eyes info about nukes. Yet, there is still no stopping his presidential run.

For, the system put in place more than 200 years ago has not been upgraded to meet the challenges of the modern age. Vested white propertied interests in order to defend the fading order have stubbornly refused to allow amendments to the election laws. Each State, especially dominated by the Conservatives, devises new ways to deny voting rights to the blacks and other minority groups.

Trump, who is now hoist with his own petard, having demanded Hillary Clinton’s arrest for the use of personal email for official work as the Secretary of State, ought to ideally do jail time for multiple breaches of the law. Yet such is the support of the deplorables, as Clinton had dubbed his supporters, that he may still win the Conservative nomination for the presidential poll. Even democratic systems in the developed world deny their politicians such leeway for them to get away unscathed. Trump shames the US democracy.

