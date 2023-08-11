FPJ Editorial: Nothing Spoken Of Consequence

Photo courtesy: Sansad TV

A lot was unsaid in Parliament on Thursday. If the lakhs of Meitei and Kuki-Zo people of Manipur had waited to hear from the Prime Minister of India about the healing touch he had outlined for their state caught in a severe ethnic conflict for over three months — its scale and brutality unprecedented in recent times — they were sorely disappointed. PM Narendra Modi left a lot unsaid not only about Manipur but several other issues that the Opposition parties had raised during the no-confidence motion they had moved. His record-length speech across 2 hours and 13 minutes, with barely five minutes devoted to Manipur, was remarkable for what was missing — sobriety, sagacity, strength of purpose.

The PM maintained his silence on the sins of omission and commission, so to speak, that his government has been responsible for in the strife-torn state or, for that matter, in states hit by communal violence such as Haryana. He did not have words of comfort for those who have suffered in Manipur, he could have promised them a return to law and order within a fixed timeframe, he could have offered the battered and raped women words of apology for the terrible violence they faced, he could have announced relief packages for specific areas there, and he could have told Parliament his reasons for continuing to put his faith in the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh when all parameters of governance show him to be a complete failure and a fit case for dismissal months ago.

Had the PM focused on Manipur — the subject of the motion — he might have laid bare his weakest card. So, he ducked and, as clever gladiators do, turned the attack on those who questioned his silence and inaction. This does not behove the head of the government in India where, through times good and bad, prime ministers have taken the fight on the chin and even stepped down if the occasion called for it. From VP Singh to BJP’s own Atal Bihari Vajpayee, even Dr Manmohan Singh’s defence of his government, all offer lessons. On a grave subject of deliberation, in the sacred hall of democracy, there was no debate; instead, there was plenty of tawdry humour, cheap jibes, political grandstanding and electioneering. We deserved to hear better.

