FPJ Editorial: Law Does Not Stop Trump

Former US President Donald Trump |

The latest indictment of former US president Donald Trump forms part of a series of reverses he suffered ever since he had to leave the White House. It clearly says that he tried to steal the elections by making atrociously false statements. If proved, he will go to jail. Since leaving office, he has been indicted in a criminal case and is involved in many cases, including one of falsifying business records and carelessly handling classified documents, meant only for the president’s eyes. He also lost a defamation case against a woman who accused him of sexual assault. While he was in office, he had to face two impeachment attempts, all exposing him as a disgrace to the nation. Yet, the pity is that Trump will most probably be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. Far from weakening him, the indictments seem to have strengthened him in raising funds.

The Republicans who say in private that he is unfit to be president have no option but to rally behind him. The US legal system is so weak against a former president that he can even contest from jail and win the presidency. He can, of course, claim that he did not lie but only believed — perhaps wrongly — that he won in states like Georgia which he actually lost. Those who believed that the Trump era was over will have to even consider the possibility of him winning the November 2024 elections. Of course, a lot can happen in courts, as he braces himself for the next trial of strength. That casts a heavy responsibility on the voters to be the final jury on his inappropriate actions while he was in office and afterwards. Any failure on their part can lead to catastrophic situations, difficult to foresee now.

