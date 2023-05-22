FPJ Editorial: Denying Arvind Kejriwal his rights as Chief Minister is unsaintly

Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi | File Photo

Arvind Kejriwal is no saint but to deny him his democratic rights as a chief minister is equally unsaintly. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go down in history as the most brazen one that does not want to concede even an inch to its opponents. The Delhi government led by Kejriwal has won the assembly elections with huge a mandate, not once but twice, but he has consistently been denied his right to rule Delhi. The Modi government has put all kinds of fetters to paralyse his administration. It went to such an extent that the Delhi chief minister was left with no option but to say that he had no power to appoint even a peon and that was partly true, too. In this context, the Modi government issuing an ordinance to nullify the Supreme Court verdict that gave power to the Delhi government to appoint and transfer bureaucrats is not surprising.

During a TV debate, when I was asked if after the court’s verdict it would be smooth sailing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, I had replied in the negative. I had a premonition that the Modi government would not let it pass like a routine matter and would not step back respecting the verdict of the constitutional court in the true spirit of federalism and constitutionalism. I believed that the government would bring some kind of amendment in Parliament that would curtail powers of the Kejriwal cabinet to control Delhi bureaucrats. I had not anticipated that this would happen so soon.

The Supreme Court, in its order on 11 May, said that if a democratically elected government is not allowed to appoint and transfer its bureaucrats it would violate the basic of ethos of the representative democracy. If an elected chief minister and cabinet cannot control the bureaucrats, how will it ensure the accountability of the officers? How will it run the administration and how will development take place? The mandate of the verdict was simple. If there exists an assembly whose members have won popular elections, they should have the power to run the administration because it is the elected government of the chief minister and his colleagues that has to face the public and account for the work done by the government every five years. An ‘unelected’ LG can’t be empowered to control the ‘elected’ chief minister as that will go against the spirit of democracy and federalism.

However, the Modi government, since it assumed power in 2014, has not allowed the AAP government to function. Institutions that were originally with the Delhi government have been snatched away one by one and services is one of them. This was the second order of the Supreme Court that had pronounced that the LG of Delhi was bound by the aid and advice of the elected government. The first order was given in 2018 but, like this time, the Modi government had then too found a way to bypass the order and shackle the AAP government. This clearly indicates how much the Modi government respects the constitutional court. It’s not that for the first time that the Supreme Court has been overruled by the executive and the verdict given by the highest court neutralised by passing a law in Parliament. This has happened many times, before 2014 too.

The Constitution has been blessed by the founding fathers with the doctrine of separation of powers. The three arms of the state — the executive, legislature and judiciary — have their defined roles and are expected to not trample over the other with an understanding that the judiciary being the guardian of the Constitution has the power to declare any law made by Parliament void if it does not pass the test of the constitutionality. Similarly, Parliament can change the verdict of the Supreme Court if the government of the day finds it inappropriate or too far ahead of the time or to satisfy the sovereign will of the people. However, these rights are to be exercised in exceptional situations and should not go against the basic spirit of the Constitution.

The Modi government’s ordinance violates the basic understanding between the executive and the judiciary. The dignity of the Constitution has been violated in broad daylight. It is disrespectful to the judiciary as an institution and the brazenness of the government is intimidating. It threatens the basic foundation of democracy. It is an attempt to redraw constitutional boundaries between the Centre and the state and redefine the nature of the relationship between the executive and the judiciary. It is an effort to circumvent the doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution. During the run up to the Parliamentary elections in 2014, after being designated as the prime ministerial candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi had talked about cooperative federalism. However, once he assumed the leadership of the country, he has shown such an exceptional streak that every state government led by an opposition party has been disturbed, if it has not surrendered to the diktats of the Centre.

The writer is Editor, SatyaHindi.com, and author of Hindu Rashtra. He tweets at @ashutosh83B