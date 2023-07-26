FPJ Editorial: A Motion To Release Pent-Up Anger

The admission of a no-trust motion in Parliament ought to be welcome. It holds the promise of lowering the temperature, at least for the time being, in the national polity. And has the potential to restore some much-needed sanity to the Parliamentary proceedings. Nothing of import has been done in Parliament ever since it opened in the monsoon session. The logjam apparently is over the ugly spectacle in Manipur. But the truth is that the Opposition is spoiling for a confrontation anyway. As the Lok Sabha election nears there is bound to be heightened tension and confrontation in the polity. Since it won the Karnataka Assembly poll, the Congress has sharpened its attack on the prime minister. On its part, the ruling party returns fire with fire. No wonder even the pretence at civility and common etiquette seems to be missing from our political discourse. The two sides in Parliament and outside are locked in a bitter and acrimonious give-and-take on whether or not Prime Minister Narendra Modi ought to speak on Manipur. He did do so, belatedly, only after the video of two women being paraded naked by an angry mob in Manipur surfaced — a good 70 days after the shameful incident. That was not enough; the Opposition insists that he should speak in Parliament on the Manipur situation. While the government is ready to debate Manipur, here and now, it says that the Home Minister rightfully will reply to the debate, leaving it to the discretion of the prime minister whether or not he ought to intervene.

However, a debate on the no-confidence motion, a notice of which was given by a Congress member on Tuesday supported by the obligatory 50 members of the Lok Sabha, will necessarily see the prime minister replying to the debate. The country as a whole ought to be looking forward to watching live the debate to assess the pros and cons of supporting rival sides ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary poll. Such opportunities in Parliament have become rare, with disruption and disorder having become the norm, and the legislative business of the government being conducted in a jiffy in the last couple of days of each session. The time when Parliament functioned normally with the Opposition putting its point of view in a calm and considered manner, and the ruling party responding with a measured reply, are long gone. Now, in the first few days of each session the two Houses invariably ape a noisy fish market, shouting and name-calling one another, and thus forcing the presiding officer to adjourn the House without conducting any meaningful business.

The outcome of the no-confidence motion is a foregone conclusion, though. The newly-formed Congress-led alliance, called I.N.D.I.A, the dots being absolutely necessary to separate it from the nation, can rely on the support of 144 members. There are 70-odd unattached members. Notably, the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too gave a notice of a no-trust motion, indicating it will vote against the government. As against this, the ruling party has 303 members of its own. Besides, another 28 members belong to the NDA. The half-way mark is 272. In short, it will be one helluva talkathon, but one with some meaningful contributions to the public enlightenment. Ordinary people ought not to miss the opportunity to witness the peoples’ representatives perform in this nation-wide television spectacle. One only hopes that at least during the proceedings on the no-confidence motion members will avoid a slanging match, barracking, walk-outs and protests in the well of the House. A democracy becomes participative when people are engaged in its daily business. Unfortunately, over the years the only popular participation that democracies the world over have been reduced to is the act of voting. Once a government is in power, neither it nor the ordinary people interest themselves in the business of managing the nation’s affairs. We hope the Speaker, Lok Sabha, will allocate at least 60 hours so that every shade of opinion can be heard in relative peace. Given that the first ever no-trust motion, moved by J B Kriplani against the Nehru Government, was allocated 40 hours, 60 hours in today’s fractious and sharply polarized polity are not too much. Let the nation hear everyone and form its own opinion about its representatives.

