FPJ Edit: Yes, Omicron is here, but then so is hope

For the second year in a row, the tidings of Christmas joy and good cheer will be muted by the looming shadow of the Covid-19 crisis. Indeed, it was a sombre Christmas-eve message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation. After chairing a high-level review of the threat posed by the highly infectious and transmissible Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, the Prime Minister has reminded the nation that “the fight against pandemic is not over”, and stressed that the need for “continued adherence to Covid-safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today”. As of Friday, India had recorded 358 Omicron cases. Of the 358 cases, 114 have recovered. As many as 183 Omicron positive cases were analysed by India and 121 patients had foreign travel history while 44 did not have any international travel history, according to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notification. Globally too, the Omicron variant continues to pose the threat of a potential third wave. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), till December 22, the Omicron variant had been identified in 110 countries across all six WHO regions. The WHO had designated B.1.1.529 a variant of concern (VOC) on November 26, 2021. By now, there is a fairly well-oiled machinery in place to tackle any sudden surge, unlike the panicky early weeks and months of the pandemic. The Centre has already issued a number of guidelines to States ontackling the rising number of cases. If the test positivity rate exceeds 10 per centin the preceding seven days, or if any district reports occupancy of more than 40 per cent in designated oxygen-supported Covid beds or ICU beds, then district-level containment measures and restrictions may be put in place. Public gatherings and celebrations have already been banned in the Capital while measures are set to follow in Maharashtra, Goa and elsewhere, including clamping of night curfew, and curtailing numbers in weddings and funerals. Curbs on office working and public transport may also follow.

All this may indicate that we are back to square one in the fight against the virus. That is not so. It is only that having learnt some painful lessons in the past, at great cost to many businesses and pain and grief to lakhs of families, it is by far better to be safe than sorry. We are also much better prepared as a nation to deal with the pandemic. The health infrastructure has been ramped up, the worst of the gaps so cruelly exposed by the second wave, such as the flawed Oxygen supply chain, have been plugged. What is more, India's stellar performance on the vaccination front has meant that a significant part of the population has been offered a degree of protection against the virus. All evidence so far suggests that while the Omicron variant is more infectious and readily transmitted, its impact on patients, particularly those who received the vaccine, is far more muted. Most remain asymptomatic, others get mild symptoms, while only a few are severely impacted. This under scores the need to step up the vaccine drive. With 40 per cent of adults yet to be vaccinated, and India continuing to be overly dependent on Covishield – Covaxin production has simply not met promises – authorities are taking their time to clear a booster dose fearing shortages. Vaccines for children, as well as a nasal spray and an oral pill variant, are still in the testing stage.

However, India must ensure that the gains of the vaccination drive, as well as the calibrated economic stimulus measures introduced, are not frittered away. According to the IMF, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for India is projected to be 9.5 per cent in the current financial year and 8.5 per cent in the subsequent fiscal, making India the fastest growing economy in the world in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Industry, which was the worst affected during the first wave of the pandemic, has rebounded with a 6.9 per cent growth this fiscal, while services, which had been brought to a near stop by lockdowns, have also logged a than 10 per cent growth so far this year. These are hard won gains and should not be frittered away for a few brief moments of carelessness. The numbers also underscore the positive impact of vaccination. As more people are immunised and confidence grows, so does normal economic activity. India can still learn a lesson from the experience of countries like the UK and USA, where perhaps over confident relaxation, as well as widespread inappropriate Corona behaviour by the public, has led to a resurgence in cases.

But today is Christmas. Let us lock away our fears and spread cheer instead. As Sir Walter Scott said: “Heap on more wood! - the wind is chill; But let it whistle as it will, We'll keep our Christmas merry still.” We wish our readers a happy and safe Christmas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:08 AM IST