FPJ Edit: What the public wants is a definitive answer on Vaze’s motive

By now, we all know that it was Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze of the Mumbai Police who had parked a vehicle filled with explosives outside the house of Mukesh Ambani. The NIA has disclosed even the minutest of details without officially owning up the same in the media. And from what has been revealed no Mumbai citizen can feel safe. For the local police characterises what is often said only half-jokingly, criminals in uniforms.

Vaze’s career in crime is enough to keep the Mumbai film industry busy for the next couple of years. While we commend the NIA for doing a good job in unearthing the widespread tentacles of this relatively junior officer of the Mumbai police with a weakness for fancy cars, currency counter machines, five-star bars, etc., what is most puzzling is its failure to provide a definitive reason why in the first place he planted that explosive-laden vehicle outside the Ambani home.

It owes an explanation to the people to satiate their curiosity about the real motive. In its absence, various lines of speculation float around, including those pinning the blame on a very senior MVA politician and even hinting wildly at the hand of the potential target. Of course, without the NIA zeroing in on the motive, its own investigations will remain incomplete.