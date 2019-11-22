FPJ Edit: Welcome steps to rev up economy

At last, there is some fever-pitched action on the economic front. Following a lukewarm reception to Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget, and the five per cent GDP in the first quarter of the current year, the Government seems to have taken up the task of addressing the creeping slowdown in right earnest. The budget shock of a major hike in the income tax for the super rich was followed by a substantial reduction in the top corporate rate. Yet, this failed to spur growth. Key sectors of the economy remain in the grip of slowdown. Latest industrial production numbers are discouraging as well. So is the farm sector output. On top of it all, there is now a sharp uptick in the food prices which have begun to pressure the general price-line. Add to this domestic misery the global slowdown and the disruptive forces at play in European, Chinese and American economies and you get a not-so-happy picture of the world economic environment. Yet, this does not, should not, preclude policy-makers from taking urgent steps to stem the slide, nay, to try and boost the economic sentiment. In view of this, the decisions announced on Wednesday by Sitharaman after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are most welcome. Strategic disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corporation, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Container Corporation, etc., will result in government giving up management control in all these companies. Without disinvesting management control the process invariably attracts poor market response, forcing the government to persuade one of the publicly-owned financial enterprises to bail out the public offer. It is important that in her budget the Finance Minister had set a high disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crores for 2019-20. Up until now, little has been disinvested. Air India disinvestment continues hanging fire despite a serious tweaking following the earlier failed attempt. Hopefully, entities listed on Wednesday for privatisation will fare better. The decision to sell 63.75 stake in the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will naturally result in government ceding management control. It will also cede management control in Concor while disinvesting 30.8 per cent stake. Selling 53.29 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (formerly Burmah Shell) ought to attract existing players in the oil refining and marketing sector. However, care should be taken not to saddle the State-owned Indian Oil with the control of BPCL in case private players are reluctant to pick up controlling stake in the going concern or do not offer the right price.

Meanwhile, the debt-ridden telecom operators have got partial relief with the government deferring the payment of spectrum dues for two years. The breather on payments of Rs 42,000-crore dues should ease the financial strain on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in particular. The deferred payment of spectrum dues, however, does not dilute the huge burden arising from the apex court judgment ordering Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to pay whopping ADG dues of Rs 1.3 trillion. The telcos intend to seek a review from the court itself. It is notable that only two days ago both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea had proposed to raise consumer tariffs from next month. Yet another welcome decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs concerns the easing of the stringent labour laws. The Code on Industrial Relations Bill, 2019, seeks to simplify the existing labour laws, industrial relations and disputes and trade unions. While reluctant to introduce full flexibility in the labour markets, the government has promised to safeguard changes made by various states to allow big employers considerable leeway. To discourage employers hiring contractors to execute their work-orders, the proposed change would encourage the employers to do so directly, and provide such fixed-term hired workers same benefits as available to permanent employees. Clearly, the government has walked back from the earlier promise of making the employment market flexible in tune with the exigencies of the employment market. Meanwhile, one can only dismiss as economic illiteracy the criticism of professional politicians who have robotically opposed the proposed sell-off of the public sector entities. They only reflect their unawareness of the changed reality which makes it imperative for the government to get out of all business-industrial activity where the private sector is competent to operate at a much better cost-efficiency and, significantly, superior consumer satisfaction.