FPJ Edit: War clouds hover over Ukraine

By recognising the ‘sovereignty’ of the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Ukraine and following it up by sending ‘peacekeeping’ troops into the disputed area. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that the mere threat of sanctions will not deter Russia from muscularly protecting its interests in what it calls its ‘near abroad’ region. The two regions had declared their independence from Ukraine in 2014. Russia has been calling for the honouring of the Minsk Agreement which guaranteed autonomy to the Donbas region, which Ukraine has resisted so far. Meanwhile, India has said itis watching the latest developments “with deep concern”, while refraining from joining the west’s criticism of Russia’s actions. The US-led NATO alliance has responded with sanctions. President Joe Biden has barred new investment, trade and financing by Americans in the breakaway regions, while the UK has imposed curbs on five Russian banks and Germany has withheld approval for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. A wider range of sanctions will be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine. The possibility of war as well as sanctions have sent energy prices soaring, with benchmark Brent crude prices inching towards the $100 per barrel mark.

While both sides appear to be raising the ante in a bid to gain a stronger bargaining position, it is imperative that diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis are not overturned by impetuous decisions by leaders keen to project a ‘decisive’ image. India has rightly said that ‘constructive dialogue’ is the only way to bring about a lasting solution. In this context, it is welcome that Putin and Biden may meet at a summit to work out a compromise. The world cannot afford a war between superpowers.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:19 AM IST