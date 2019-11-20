FPJ Edit: Unsafe water in Delhi

The water wars of a different kind have broken out between the central government and the Union Territory of Delhi. The trigger was the recent report of the Bureau of Indian Standards which tested the water of various State capitals. It found that the tap water in Mumbai was the safest while water in Delhi was most contaminated. Bhubaneshwar and Hyderabad tap waters tested second and third. Tap water in Delhi failed on all 19 parameters. The report immediately elicited howls of protest from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who without citing an iota of proof alleged that it was doctored to show his government in poor light. This in turn caused Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to challenge Kejriwal to re-test the water to prove its safe quality. The truth is that with an eye on his re-election Kejriwal has neglected fresh investment in the Delhi Jal Board; forcing it to give water free to millions of homes. In fact, three months ahead of the Assembly poll, he has discontinued charging for water throughout the city regardless of the income status of consumers. This is part of the freebie spree, including free power, free rides in local buses and Metro for women, launched without an iota of concern for the financial health of the concerned organisations. Meanwhile, Delhiites have reason to be wary of the water they consume daily given its wholly contaminated nature. Middle class homes may well have additional water filtration equipment but millions of consumers who live in shanty colonies remain at risk of contracting water-borne diseases.