FPJ Edit: Uddhav and Raj set to cross swords again

Significant changes in stance and repositioning are happening in the Shiv Sena and in its rival offshoot the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the aftermath of the formation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition in Maharashtra. MNS founder Raj Thackeray has made overtures to the BJP after a year of estrangement with it, and is gravitating back to not attacking Prime Minister Modi as he did in recent times. Clearly, he is returning to his original Hindutva avatar after a disastrous showing in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, is fearful of losing the Hindutva mantle to the BJP and the MNS and is reaffirming its saffron credentials. Uddhav’s recent announcement that he will soon visit Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya with his family to pay homage to Lord Ram and his support for iconic Hindu protagonist of yesteryears, Veer Savarkar, who the Congress loathes are desperate steps to ensure that he does not lose touch with his earlier Hindutva tag. Uddhav knows only too well that his reaffirmation of support for Hindutva would not go down well with his coalition allies – the Congress and NCP – but he is prepared to take that risk calculating that it is too early for anyone to rock the coalition boat and that his bravado will go down well with people.

Raj Thackeray’s bid to get closer to the BJP is best epitomised by his praise for the Modi government’s prestige legislation the Citizenship Amendment Act which is being vehemently opposed by most opposition parties, especially the Congress. On this, Uddhav Thackeray is hedgy as he gropes for a stance. Raj thundered recently that illegal Pakistanis and Bangladeshi Muslims must be thrown out. While supporting the Centre on this, he said India was not a dharamshala. Raj is appealing to the Hindutva constituency that was the backbone of the Shiv Sena before the latter moved away from the BJP into the waiting arms of the Congress and the NCP. As if to meet Raj’s challenge, Uddhav said recently on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary that the Shiv Sena’s “colour and conscience were still saffron”. Interestingly, just as Uddhav is propping up his son Aaditya to don the mantle of Shiv Sena, Raj is now pushing his son Amit Thackeray as the next leader of MNS. Cousins Uddhav and Raj, who during Bal Thackeray’s last days fought each other hard, are evidently preparing for the second round and this time Raj sees a brighter future for himself.