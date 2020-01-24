FPJ EDIT: Time-frame for Speakers

How long is too long for the legislature speakers to pronounce judgement under the anti-defection law? The current position is no period is too long for a presiding officer of a legislative assembly to sit on petitions under the anti-defection law. By delaying their order on the tenability or otherwise of legislators defecting from one party to another, very often for ministerial power, speakers help incumbent governments to tide over the crisis of numbers in the Assembly. Happily, that situation may change if the Supreme Court lays down clear guidelines for the speakers to pass orders under the anti-defection law. The court is set to examine the question whether it can prescribe a time-frame during which presiding officers of legislatures must dispose of complaints against defections. Given that the speakers owe their jobs to the incumbent chief ministers, they feel obliged to virtually do their bidding in contravention of the demands of their august position, role and functions. Abuse of anti-defection law thanks to the misuse of the discretion of the speakers’ powers has rendered it ineffective in preventing the spread of the ’aaya ram, gaya ram’ syndrome. Despite the law, defections have continued unhindered. Recently in Karnataka, Y S Yeddiurappa won over a number of MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition, leading to the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy Government. The Speaker’s decision to disqualify the defectors was challenged in the Supreme Court. It upheld the disqualification but voided the Speaker’s decision to bar them from contesting a fresh election for six years. In the ensuing by-elections most of the defectors were fielded by the BJP and they won their seats and are now ministers in the Yeddiyurappa Government. Why the voters did not punish the defectors may be the single important factor behind the failure of the anti-defection law. Clearly, morality cannot be legislated. However, the Supreme Court decision to set up a larger bench to determine if a time-frame can be fixed for the speakers within which they must pronounce their order on petitions seeking disqualification of defector legislators will certainly be a step forward in curbing the mischief of governments in crisis to procure outside support. Over the years, a speaker’s office has virtually become an extension of the incumbent regime, thus making him dependent on the goodwill of the chief minister. Unlike the United Kingdom where the Speaker of the House of Commons is assured of re-election unchallenged, with the Opposition by convention not fielding a candidate against him, the speakers here are beholden to their political parties for re-election. Ridding the speaker’s office of partisanship is difficult but at least the higher judiciary can prescribe salutary measures to curb their propensity to do mischief.