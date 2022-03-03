FPJ Edit: The invasion of Ukraine exposes UN as non-entity

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters the second week, much to the agony of all peace-loving people all over the world, there is one international agency that has totally failed in its duty. The reference is to the United Nations (UN), which could neither prevent the war nor stop it from turning more diabolical. When tensions began mounting in the region, the UN should have put its act together and averted the war. Unfortunately, the name of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was the least heard when Russian leader Vladimir Putin began flexing his muscles and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded in a bold and befitting manner. Like the rest of the world, the UN, too, seems to have been taken aback when Russian forces breached the border and unleashed a war for which there are few parallels. True, the UN officials made some polite remarks, but they had no impact on the Russian leader, who went ahead with his devious plans.

It was shocking that a permanent member of the UN Security Council was trying to overrun another UN member by use of brute force. This was in gross violation of the UN Charter, which makes it obligatory for every member nation to eschew the path of violence in settling all bilateral and multilateral disputes. There was little hope that the resolution moved in the Security Council that “deplored in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine” would be passed given Russia’s veto power. Significantly, not one country whole heartedly supported Russia, though India, China and the UAE abstained from the vote. It was also a reflection of the mood in the 193-member UN. Alas, it did not have any effect on Russia, which also failed to prevent a debate in the General Assembly, as the resolution received 11, i.e., more than the minimum nine required in the 15-member council. For Russia, it was a setback that it could not prevent the General Assembly from holding an emergency special session under the UN Charter, the first time in 40 years. When the General Assembly, presided over by UN president Abdulla Shahid, began deliberating on the resolution on Monday, allowing every member and groups of members like the European Union to express their viewpoint, it was clear that Russia has been isolated in the comity of nations as only a few like Belarus supported its outright aggression. The debate that continued on the third day reflected the public opinion in the world. Overnight, Russia, the successor of the erstwhile USSR, became a pariah state. Yet, all this had no effect on Putin who ordered the country’s nuclear arsenal to be kept in a ready-to-use condition.

It did not matter to Putin that Ukraine did not have any nuclear weapons. It was as fallacious as his claim that Ukraine was to become a member of NATO. He chose to forget that threatening a non-nuclear state with nuclear weapons was a violation of international law. The use of cluster bombs and other deadly weapons against the civilian population, as can be seen from the pictures and videos that emerge from Ukraine, suggests that Russia is guilty under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Ukraine is justified in approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague, which is also a part of the UN system, with its charge of genocide against Russia. Few believe that the ICJ’s verdict would come before the war becomes a part of history. Thousands of Indian students have been caught in the crossfire with one of them dying. The sufferings of the Ukrainian people are worse. Even ordinary Russians have been hit hard by the Western sanctions.

When the UN was constituted in 1950 at the end of the Second World War, the global expectation was that it would avert at least major wars. There have been several wars and military annexations during the last seven decades, but in each one, the UN’s efforts to prevent them were discernible. For instance, in the Gulf War, the coalition forces were put together at least, symbolically, under the auspices of the UN. However, in the Russia-Ukraine war, the UN is not even a bit player. It has not been able to put either moral or military pressure on the aggressor, who even threatens to unleash its nuclear arsenal against innocent people. Something similar happened to the League of Nations, founded after the First World War in 1920 with lofty aims, forcing the member nations to finally discard it in 1946. In doing so, they had a hope that the UN, they had in their minds, would emerge as a morally and militarily strong successor to the League, disciplining erring nations and establishing peace in the world. How misplaced the dreams were!

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:33 AM IST