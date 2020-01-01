FPJ Edit: Thackeray expansion in Congress mould

How soon hunger for power obliges one to turn an apostate, to abandon all that one had stood for? The transformation of the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, from an unsparing critic of the Congress Party and the Congress culture to a fully-paid member of the clan is complete. Decades of devotion to the anti-Congressism took merely a few days to wipe out the old faith and to overwrite over it the nostrums of the new one. The expansion of the Thackeray ministry on Monday fully bears the old Congress stamp. To begin with, the amateur chief minister with not a day’s experience as a legislator or a minister has now inducted son, Aaditya, all of 29 years and a first-time MLA, as a minister. The father-and-son duo will hopefully learn together on the job. But Thackeray is not the only dynast in the ministry. There are, it seems, a good dozen-and-a half of those whose close relatives were legislators and/or ministers previously. Maharashtra politics particularly has been prone to nepotism for long. The induction of Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister shows that despite his audacity to break ranks with uncle Sharad Pawar, the founder-President of the NCP is unable to marginalise him and to replace with daughter, Supriya Sule, as the undisputed number two. In view of Pawar’s advanced age and illness, it was his nephew who virtually took charge of the party, creating his own base within and without the organisation. Anyway, Ajit’s induction as Deputy CM signals an attempt to forgive and forget his 80-hour embrace of Devendra Fadanavis.

Another notable return is of Ashok Chavan. Forced to quit as chief minister following his alleged involvement in the Adarsh Building scam, his return, albeit as a minister, is another attempt of forgive-and-forget of sorts which politicians usually arrange for one another. It is notable that the NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal facing serious corruption charges and who has already done time in jail as an accused was made a minister at the time of the government-formation a month ago. Eleven ministers were inducted in the first batch along with the CM. With Monday’s expansion, the 15 per cent cap on the size of the ministry leaves room for no further inductions. Which should spur anger and resentment among those left out. The 56-member Sena has 15 ministers, including the CM. But 54-member NCP has 16 ministers, a concession probably to the key role the party chief played in forging together of the three incompatibles for sharing the loaves and fishes of patronage that ministerial power invariably brings. The 44-member Congress has bagged 12 ministerial posts, including the key position of the Assembly Speaker. Cohesion and cooperation among the three separate components of the government will be hard to achieve, given the opportunistic nature of the alliance and the endeavour of each ally to expand its influence on the ground at the cost of the others.

Meanwhile, Uddhav was obliged to make four Muslim ministers in his government underlines either his change of heart about the minority community, and the need to court it after years of vile abuse, or his complete helplessness. If in the previous BJP-Sena government there was no representation of Muslims though nine members of the community were elected to the assembly, now of the 10 Muslim MLAs, 4 have been made ministers. A real change in fortunes after the Sena reneged on its founding fundamentals. Meanwhile, there was probably poetic justice that the man who claimed to have done the utmost to break one alliance and to forge another has been unable to get his MLA-brother a place in the ministry. Though he has explained his absence from the swearing-in on Monday, not many people are buying it. Given the CM felt obliged to assuage his feelings, phoning to remove any misunderstanding, it suggests the exclusion of Sanjay Raut’s brother from the ministry was not well-received. And why should it be when the objective is anything than unselfish public service.