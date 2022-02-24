FPJ Edit: Tamil Nadu local body polls -DMK’s politics of alliance yields it rich dividends

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in Tamil Nadu has virtually swept the urban local body elections, winning all the 21 city corporations and 128 of the 138 municipalities. Chief Minister M K Stalin has reason to be proud of his party’s achievement, which is also a measure of his rising popularity.

The results will be seen as the voters’ endorsement of his policies and programmes. His success is also on account of the alliance the DMK had forged with the Congress and the Left parties. In short, the party fought shy of the urge to go on its own and prove its political supremacy. Stalin knew that however small and weak the DMK’s partners were, no party was stronger than the alliance. In the end, the politics of alliance paid him the electoral dividends he wanted.

One of the main reasons for the DMK’s victory, both in the assembly elections in 2021 and the urban civic body elections now, is the weakening of the rival All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The party has been in a rudderless state since the death of party supremo Jayalalithaa in December 2016. As the party was in power, it could retain the loyalty of its legislators and cadres to some extent.

The AIADMK could not throw up an effective leader who could lead the alliance led by it. There were too many factions, each led by upstarts who could not connect with the cadres. Some of the party’s traditional vote banks left it because of its close association with the BJP, whose politics is yet to find roots in the state.

Ultimately, the AIADMK could not have a tie-up with the BJP. The party is now faced with an existential crisis which, if not tackled properly, could finish the organisation. The BJP has already claimed that it has emerged as the third largest party in the state, though it is the Congress which is in that position.

In terms of percentage, the BJP has won 1.6 per cent of the wards in the corporations, 1.46 per cent in the municipalities and 3.02 per cent in the town panchayats. Compared to its performance ten years ago, there was an overall one per cent increase in its vote share. Much of the party’s achievement is on account of its spectacular performance in Kanyakumari, where the Sangh Parivar has been active since the 60s.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:30 AM IST