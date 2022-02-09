FPJ Edit: Step cautiously into the digital currency world

Five years after an inter-ministerial committee recommended the introduction of fiat currency in digital form, the government has decided to take the plunge into the world of cryptocurrency, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing in the Budget that the Reserve Bank of India would issue a digital rupee sometime during the upcoming financial year. Although the government has banned all cryptocurrencies as legal tender, its attitude towards crypto assets continues to be ambiguous, with Budget 2022-23 also introducing a 30 per cent tax on gains made from trading crypto assets. Of course, a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) –which is what the ‘digital rupee’ issued by the RBI will be – is not the same as anonymous cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

A CBDC is not a cryptocurrency. It is the digital form of the legal tender issued by the RBI, which is exchangeable one-to-one with physical currency. However, while it offers a safe and convenient alternative to physical cash, and will not require a banking intermediary to be exchanged between users, thereby providing a fillip to digital transactions, there are some risks as well, with the anonymity of transactions potentially aiding illegal activities and money laundering. The digital currency issued will be counted as money in circulation and the RBI will have to weigh the macroeconomic and inflationary impact of issuing additional currency, albeit in dematerialised form. Any attempt to too quickly replace physical currency with digital could also have an adverse impact on the people, similar to what was witnessed during demonetisation a few years ago. While the need to join the global digital currency bandwagon may be pressing, the government and the RBI would be well-advised to proceed with caution in the matter, given the complexities that the Indian landscape offers.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 08:42 AM IST