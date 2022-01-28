FPJ Edit: Spectre of joblessness haunts the nation

The agitation by those who have applied for various low-category jobs in the Indian Railways in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is a reflection of the general state of unemployment in the country, especially in these two most populous states. The railway recruitment boards in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had advertised for a total of 35,000 posts ranging from junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master with the minimum qualification of 10 plus 2. As many as 1.25 crore applications were received for these posts, mostly from these three states. They had to undergo a common entrance test.

About seven lakh applications were shortlisted for the second round of separate tests for various categories. Since some persons would have been considered eligible for multiple posts, the number of persons shortlisted was about 3.8 lakh for 35,000 seats. This means that nearly 1.21 crore candidates were rejected. A bulk of them are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and they are the ones who went on an agitation. They have a point that the recruitment process adopted by the Railways was not scientific.

In the case of the civil services examination conducted by the UPSC, the minimum qualification is graduation, whether the candidate chooses to be in the IAS, IFS or the IPS. There is no bar on those holding higher qualifications like MA or MBBS or PhD, provided he/she fulfils the condition of age. In the instant case, the minimum qualification for certain jobs was Plus 2, while for some others, it was graduation. Logically, those with higher qualifications would have an advantage over those with lesser qualifications. The boards should have considered this point while setting in motion the recruitment process for what they call the non-technical popular categories (NTPC).

However, the violence the candidates resorted to while protesting against the inequities in the process is not at all justifiable. How can those who want a railway job put railway coaches to the torch and justify their action? It is for the railway authorities to decide how best they can wriggle out of the jam they themselves created through their thoughtless action. Having said that, it must also be conceded that they were in a tough situation. A total of 1.25 crore applications for 35,000 jobs is too large a figure for any recruiting agency. There can be no fool-proof system of recruitment when there are so many claimants. There is an element of luck, for it cannot be said with certainty that the seven lakh applications chosen after the first round of examination are more competent than the 1.21 crore rejected.

While the imbroglio will, hopefully, be tackled, the Central and state governments have a major problem to handle. They no longer mention the promises they made during the elections about the jobs they would create. The fact of the matter is that today the number of employed persons in the country is fewer than was the case five years ago. In other words, the employment opportunities have been shrinking with each passing year. What has accentuated the problem is the Covid pandemic that has rendered millions of people jobless. The economy has been showing signs of recovery and that is when Omicron and the resultant near-lockdown condition pushed more and more people into joblessness. Governments should have considered unemployment as a priority issue that needs to be tackled. Alas, the problem is not even on their radar.

What’s worse, the government does not even have the data of those employed in various sectors. Over 90 per cent of the employed are in the unorganised sector, with virtually no social security benefits. When millions of migrant labourers left their hearth and home in cities and towns following the first lockdown, people realised the enormity of the problem. Even today, nobody knows for sure how many of them returned to their workplaces and whether they had their jobs waiting for them. It was with great fanfare that the Modi government enacted various labour codes. However, the codes remain unimplementable as rules under the same have not been drafted and notified.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would have helped in providing jobs — though only for 100 days a year — to some of the needy but the allocation for the same has been cut down. The scheme has disappointed at least 19 million eligible persons who would have been its beneficiaries. Forget all this, the government has not been able to formulate even a national employment policy, though several surveys were conducted for the purpose. The less said about the skill development programme, the better it would be. Even as the government vacillates, the number of the unemployed has been growing by leaps and bounds. Small wonder that nobody talks any longer about India’s demographic dividend. It is not a dividend but a disability.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:33 AM IST