FPJ Edit: Reverberations of that Oscar slap

“But love will make you do crazy things,” said Hollywood actor Will Smith from the industry’s most coveted and dazzling stage minutes after he had smacked comedian Chris Rock for a joke the latter cracked at actor and Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The slap was followed by Smith hurling profanities at Rock from his seat who made light of it all. Within seconds, the incident had overshadowedthe glittering Oscars ceremony. Beamed on live television, it has since been described as the slap that went around the world and drew a range of reactions ranging from admiration for Smith to contempt for the “protective” framework of some men towards the women in their lives. There’s alot to unpack in that slap that lasted a few seconds.

Smith, with a long and admired career in Hollywood, hit Rock as payback for the latter’s joke about his wife’s buzz cut forced by alopecia–something she has bravely and openly spoken about in the last few months. In his acceptance speech for the trophy he won as Best Actor – incidentally, his first –Smith self-justified the slap using the oft-heard line about love making us do crazy things, danced at the after-party showing none of the after-effects of his on-stage violence, and later posted an apology-of-sorts on his Instagram account that sounded disingenuous to many. Smith and his managers-publicists must be weighing the impact of this act on his career and movie moguls must be assessing the possible market capitalisation of that slap ontheir projects. If at all Smith makes good with Rock on stage, it would give him ahalo and shoot up his stock. Rock has already made appearances at sold-out comedy shows since but has refrained from making jokes around the slap.

There’s talk about whether the slap was unscripted or part of a promotion strategy for alopecia medicines. Whatever it may be, the impact of the slap on the men and their careers is only partof the larger canvashere. Smith’s fingers on Rock’s cheek left reverberations not only in that exclusive hall that night but in related star galaxies – off-stage where furious discussions are said to have taken place about the correctness of Smith continuing to be present; in the confabulations of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which had to apologise for the incident and consider disciplinary action for Smith that could include expulsion or suspension, fan followings of both the men, culture writers and Hollywood trackers, feminists and women’s groups among others. There are good reasons why it matters so muchto so many.

The Federal Communications Commission in the United States received more than 65 formal complaints from disgusted and disgruntled viewers who demanded action againstthe televisionchannelthat aired theOscars ceremony. Memes are par for the course in the social media era but some websites allow users to "slap" Chris Rock and measure it in miles per hour or kilometres per hour. Games and apps have been built around it. There are furious discussions on online chat rooms and social media pages. The slap has seeped, well and proper, into the popular culture and its grammar. Given Smith’s large and loyal fan following, and coming on the back of many roles he essayed as the tough cop who relishes violence against the baddies onscreen, it carries a message and it’s not a nice one.

For many in the audience across the world, Smith’s act of violence on stage was heroic and it signified his protectiveness for his wife. But, there’s alot to worry abou there. Men who take to violence in words or act in defence of women are still held up as examples of the ideal manhood. This warped view of manhood and what makes the alpha male is highly problematic, especially in the subliminal messages it sends outto girls and young women who are still forming their ideas about gender roles and their appropriateness. That some women saw Smith as the ideal saviour and believed that he did nothing wrong in smacking Rock was not surprising but rather a wake up call that patriarchy is often carried forward by women too.

Those who justify Smith’s reaction to the joke about his wife as protective are just as patriarchal too. Smith himself referred to this "protection" aspect in his later messages. But since when did women, especially strong and sassy women like Jada Pinkett-Smith, need such overt protection from their men? Since when did protection mean violence against another? Several troubling issues are mixed up here. Ideally, if Pinkett-Smithdid not like the joke, she should have had the agency to select the type and timing of her response to Rock. In “protecting” his wife, Smith took that away from his wife. Women who hold their own in the outer world are often challenged to fight for space and agency intheir inner world.

All these matters because celebrities are examples and influencers, their choices and behaviour are emulated by millions. So was that joke kosher? Certainly not, becauseno one should draw laughs from a medical condition or body type. Was there action appropriate? Not at all.

ALSO READ FPJ Edit: Recite the Bhagavad Gita but not as part of school syllabi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:29 AM IST