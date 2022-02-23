FPJ Edit | NSE scam: Time for SEBI to look inward?

The astonishing revelations unfolding in the ongoing NSE drama point to an almost frightening failure of the system of checks and balances set up under regulatory laws to ensure proper corporate governance standards and safeguard the interests of millions of small retail investors who form the backbone of the corporate system. While the key figures involved, including NSE’s former Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain, former vice-chairman, and Anand Subramanian, former group operating officer and adviser to the MD and CEO, have been indicted, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) appears to have let off the perpetrators fairly lightly. The 190-page order, while detailing the astonishing e-mail exchanges between Ramakrishna and an unknown ‘Himalayan yogi’, however has treated Ramakrishna’s lapses, as well as acts of omission and commission by the NSE’s board of directors as mere procedural lapses. While Ramakrishn, Narain and Subramanian have been barred from associating with any market infrastructure institution(MII) or any intermediary registered with the SEBI, Ramakrishna has been let off with a fine of Rs 3 crore and the NSE barred from launching any new product for six months, while the NSE board has been let off scot-free.

The order, while blaming the NSE for its unsatisfactory responses and delaying tactics, does not explain why it took seven years from the time SEBI received the first complaint about irregularities in the appointment of Anand Subramanian for the regulator to take action. It is also astonishing that despite having come across documentary evidence of Ramakrishna sharing crucial insider information regarding the stock exchange with an outsider – as part of its investigations into the co-location scam – the SEBI has concluded that no criminal offence had taken place. And despite having received as far back as in2018, a forensic audit carried out by E&Y at the behest of the NSE board that this ‘outsider’ was none other than Subramanian and that the information leaks had started even before Subramanian joined NSE, the SEBI has concluded that the identity of this outsider could not be established.

India’s ecosystem of publicly held companies is governed by a three-tiered system of laws, rules and regulations, comprising the provisions of the Companies Act, provisions of the listing agreement with stock exchanges and finally, the market regulator. While the Companies Act as well as listing requirements place a great deal of onus on the board of directors of a company, particularly the independent directors, very little action is taken when the failure of boards to adequately exercise oversight comes to light. The NSE scam, as well as other corporate scams that have preceded it, have exposed the utter failure of this largely self-regulatory system to rein nun scrupulous promoters or even powerful chief executives. More disturbing, however, is the failure of the SEBI itself as regulator. It took far too much time to act on whistle-blower complaints, despite the NSE being a critical part

of India’s capital market ecosystem, with a 70 per cent market share. The delay inaction, as well as the SEBI’s own opacity in disclosing complaints received and action taken thereon, call for a relook at the regulatory set-up, as well as the oversight mechanism in place to regulate the regulator.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST