FPJ Edit: Nepal playing a dangerous game

After the 1962 defeat, the Indian Parliament adopted a unanimous resolution committing the nation to take back every inch of territory grabbed by China. Since then, China has only nibbled away further at bits and pieces of territory along the un-demarcated nearly 3,500-kilometer border. India and China are now negotiating the withdrawal of the Peoples’ Liberation Army from areas which the latter had forcibly taken along the disputed Line of Actual Control early last month. The talks at the army commanders’ level are continuing. So, if the Nepalese Parliament passes a Bill laying claim to what is clearly Indian territory that would be practically the end of the matter. There is no way in the foreseeable future India would yield under Nepal’s pressure. Nor is there any chance of Nepal forcibly grabbing land from India which it considers its own – and there exist historic maps, treaties and agreements to establish those claims. However, the unanimous passage of the constitutional amendment Bill by the House of Representatives on Saturday, approving Nepal’s new political map showing some 400 kilometers of Indian territory in Uttarakhand as its own, marks a new low in the relations between the two countries. It is now a mere formality that the Rashtriya Sabha, the upper chamber of Parliament, would pass the Bill and it would soon get the presidential assent. The new maps would however achieve precious little aside from allowing Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to temporarily strengthen his grip on power in the faction-ridden ruling Nepal Communist Party. Not long ago, India and Nepal considered each other natural allies, the close links being fortified by geography, history, religion, culture, economies, etc. Till very recently a monarchy, the land-locked Himalayan nation was dependent for survival on India. Indeed, it was said, only half-in-jest, that the Indian Ambassador in Kathmandu was the de facto ruler. The rise of China provided Nepal, as it provided India’s other neighbours, a leverage to use against India. With deeper pockets and a superior military presence in the region, the Chinese influence grew even as India was hard put to retain whatever presence it had in the country. Admittedly, the overbearing attitude of successive Indian governments till about two decades ago generated a backlash, ordinary Nepalis accused India of harbouring a Big Brother attitude. The rise of the Communist Party in Nepal further fuelled the anti-India sentiment. India had made mistakes. The oil blockade of Nepal in 2015 caused a lot of hardships to ordinary Nepalis; they were led to believe that India was behind it. Whether Oli has raked up the border tension to curry favour with China at a time when the latter has violated the LAC with India cannot be ruled out. However, by calling for a dialogue to resolve the border dispute the Nepal Government may have held out the olive branch to India. However, New Delhi is not impressed. Politicians in Nepal should not play ‘mule’ for third-country’s interests, be it China, or Pakistan, for that matter, and realise that despite temporary differences strong economic and social ties bind Nepalis and Indians together the way no other two people are bound. Age-old ties would survive transitory interests of petty politicians.