FPJ Edit: Mutual respect key to governor-CM relations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the social media platform Twitter marks a new low in chief minister-governor relations. She is within her rights not to follow the governor’s tweets as the Constitution does not bind her to do so. She cannot, however, deny the importance of the Twitter handle in communicating the decisions of the government to the people at large. The Constitution also mandates her to listen to the governor, take him into confidence and follow his advice for better governance. The governor is also constitutionally obliged to follow the advice of the elected government. He also enjoys certain discretionary powers he can exercise in a free and fair manner. In other words, the chief minister and the governor must respect each other and work in tandem in the best interest of the people.

Alas, Banerjee and Dhankhar have been behaving as if they are born rivals who should never miss an opportunity to settle scores with each other. In the past also, whenever the parties ruling at the Centre and in the state were different, chief minister-governor relations tended to be under stress. In such situations, the governor believes that his job is to needle the chief minister and make his or her life miserable. In some cases, his masters in the home ministry also expect him to behave in strange and inexplicable ways. The governor has a right to advise the government but that does not mean that he should call for details on every sundry subject. It is the chief minister and her council of ministers who are answerable to the assembly and through it, to the people. His job is to ensure that constitutional norms are followed in letter and spirit.

Since there is a total breakdown of communication between them, the Centre should not ignore the four letters that Banerjee claims to have written to the Prime Minister to recall the governor. What is true about West Bengal is also true about Maharashtra, where Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been engaged in a need less war of words. As a result, the filling up of 12 seats in the legislative council and the election of the Speaker of the assembly remain stalled, to the detriment of the interests of the state. If all the persons concerned realise that they are merely servants of the people, they would not do anything that would harm the interests of the state. Alas, this realisation is yet to dawn on them!

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:28 AM IST