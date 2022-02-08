FPJ Edit: Lata Mangeshkar’s magic will endure forever

When you describe somebody as the greatest and become apprehensive about the insufficiency of your expression, you know you are dealing with a colossus like Lata Mangeshkar. You write ‘queen of music’ and the voice will come from within – no, that’s not enough. There is more to it, in terms of creative genius, in the context of her achievements, against the backdrop of her limitless sway over the masses. In politics, Mahatma Gandhi created this crisis. In music, Lata triggers a similar feel. This happens when what is on offer looks better than what is ideal. This happens when reality is more beautiful than the imagination. This is a rare phenomenon that mankind witnesses once in centuries. When somebody goes above evaluation, reaches beyond criticism. Lata attained that stature as a playback singer in Indian cinema; her talent was like a divine blessing, her performance higher than sublime.

The impact her music created on the people of several generations for over seven decades – and destined to be eternal – is so profound that the label of a playback singer sounds like sacrilege. She was much more than a cultural icon. The mystique of her singing emerged as a motivational force for the nation born out of an unprecedented social turmoil. Her voice healed wounds of the soul; people relied on her songs to escape their sorrows and struggle, to deal with their discontent and frustration, to celebrate their triumphs and achievements. Her creativity acquired a magical prowess, an indestructible form of art, that appealed to Indians in every mood – in pain and joy, in hope and despair. Around 50,000 songs in over 36 languages captured every aspect of life, influenced every generation in post-Independent India and enthralled people of every age group, class and region. Her songs, even from third grade films, became immortal, giving recognition to ordinary actresses and directors. Though her phenomenal success rested on the contributions of the wonderful poets, lyricists and music composers she worked with, it is indisputable that her voice and singing abilities infused life into the creations. There are countless talented singers but nobody would be able to match her achievements because of the uniqueness of the time and stage of national life in the post-Independent India when she grew.

There was a stream of thought that the teeming millions struggling in wretched poverty lived with their miseries, instead of revolting against the exploitative system because Lata’s music calmed them, gave an outlet for their frustrations. Along with Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh and Kishore Kumar, she wove an enchanting canvass for the ordinary men and women on the street who so desperately needed to escape from the tormenting reality of their travails. The hopeless, the aspiring, the heartbroken … every section of society drowned themselves in film music to satisfy their cultural yearnings, as well as address personal feelings. Lata was doubtless the dominant agent of this social healing. She died at the ripe age of 92, after living her life to the hilt, and ensuring that she remained unforgettable till eternity. Her magic will endure; the healing will continue.

Lata’s politics did raise eyebrows; her intimacy with BJP veteran L K Advani, her adulation of the controversial character V D Savarkar, her admiration of the Hindutva project and flawed understanding of nationalism generated concern among those who believed in the constitutional scheme. While her perceived support to communal politics didn’t result in any open advocacy of their politics, her refusal to speak up against injustice did instigate some people to question her commitments as a conscientious citizen. But even this section never disputed her skills as a singer and her enormous impact on India’s social life. After all, she would be known for her songs, not her activism or lack of it. An artist’s political leanings are important but that cannot override his or her capabilities; Lata’s sheer volume of work and the supreme quality of her performance remains unquestionable; her voice and the mastery over classical singing transcend critical assessment. A new vocabulary may have to be invented to capture her mesmerising talent into words. You had better listen to the immortal songs – hundreds of them – instead of reading about her. Her music is about the heart, not the mind. Words, after all, cannot reflect the spiritual power of an art form. Lata will live forever. She is timeless. She is deathless. Never commit the mistake of announcing the demise of a voice. ‘Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai…’.

