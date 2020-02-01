FPJ EDIT: Indian cricket at its pinnacle

The impressive Indian performance against New Zealand in the cricket series in the first month of 2020 has reinforced the supremacy of Indian cricket in all forms of the game, be it T20s, ODIs and Tests. There is reason for India to celebrate that we have learnt to beat the toughest of opponents on their own grounds, proving wrong those who repeatedly said that India were tigers at home but lambs abroad. There was also an oft-repeated impression that Indians lacked the ‘killer instinct’ in sports and this was reflected in day-to-day life, too. Today, led by the confident Virat Kohli, India is a match for any team in terms of ‘killer instinct’ Virat’s consistency and exacting fitness standards have kept the team on its toes, with a fierce sense of competitiveness and a supreme sense of confidence. The excellent rapport between Virat and the chief coach, Ravi Shastri, has been exemplary.Some of the new finds like Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer have shown great talent while those like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah in bowling, and Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul with the bat have excelled and blossomed. All in all, it has been a formidable combination that has catapulted India to the top of the charts. The highwater mark for the Indians was the dream victory they notched up in Australia in the beginning of 2019. Rohit was the performer of 2019 amassing 2442 runs across all three formats – three centuries in Tests and seven in ODIs. He repeated this sensational performance even in the T-20s. If there was a sour touch, it was India’s failure to win the World Cup which came as a bit of a letdown.