FPJ Edit: In the ongoing election in UP, the stray cattle menace is a subject of much rumination

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh cannot be faulted for its sincerity in implementing the ban on cow slaughter in the state. The cow and its progeny are no longer slaughtered in the state, except secretly. Since the punishment for slaughter is severe and it includes possible lynching, few people dare to make such attempts. So far, so good. The ban has, however, thrown up a major problem. There are now thousands of cows, bullocks and male calves which would, ordinarily, have reached the slaughterhouses now roaming in the villages in Uttar Pradesh. Their owners are unable to keep them home as feeding a barren cow or bullock till it dies of old age is a huge financial burden. What they do is abandon such cattle in forest areas. Eventually, these find their way back to the villages and farms for food.

Farmers are now forced to erect fences to protect the crop from stray cattle. They have to bear a heavy expense in erecting the fences. Those who cannot afford to do so are forced to spend their days and nights on the farm to drive away the starving animals. Despite their best efforts to protect the crop, the cattle are able to enter the fields and cause heavy losses. Earlier, the same farmers would sell the unproductive cows and bullocks for slaughter and earn some money also. The ban on cow slaughter has hit the farmer in multiple ways. In the ongoing election in UP, the stray cattle menace is a much-discussed subject in many areas in the state.

The chief minister had the unpleasant experience of seeing hundreds of stray cattle moving into a maidan at Barabanki, where he was scheduled to address an election meeting. At present, the only way in which the government tackles the menace is by opening gaushalas (cowsheds) run with government money. The fact is that such cowsheds are few and far between. Stories of corruption, and of not feeding the animals properly emanate from such centres.

He has, therefore, announced that if he returns to power, the government will give a ‘stipend’ of Rs 900 per month per stray cow that a farmer feeds. Few are unlikely to fall for this promise, as no government will be able to implement it in a fair manner. One really wonders whether the government is driven by the desire of cow protection when, as Yogi says, he will see to it that the butchers turn into vegetable vendors!

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:30 AM IST