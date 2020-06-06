FPJ Edit: In Gujarat, Congress stock is dwindling

The Congress in Gujarat is in a shambles. With eight legislators having resigned since March, the party strength has dwindled to 65 in an Assembly of 173 with nine vacant seats. Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for June 19 and the Congress is staring at an ignominious outcome. As things stand, a candidate would need at least 36 votes under the single transferable vote (STV) system to get elected to the upper house of Parliament. The BJP has 103 MLAs in the Assembly and has nominated three candidates – Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara, and Narhari Amin – for the upcoming polls. Given the numbers, the saffron party is certain to win two seats but would need the help of others to walk away with the third. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki in hopes of securing two seats. However, after the recent spate of resignations, it may find it tough to win the second. Other members in the Assembly include two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), one Nationalist Congress Party MLA, and an Independent Jignesh Mewani. With neither a credible leadership in the State nor at the Centre, the party is hurtling from crisis to crisis. At the Centre, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are a formidable force for the BJP, the Congress is groping with Rahul Gandhi poorly equipped to measure up to the challenge and mother Sonia fighting ill-ealth and out of touch with political realities.

Nowhere does the Congress look prepared to fight back the BJP challenge. In Karnataka where it lost power a few months ago, there is dissidence in the BJP but the Congress seems to lack the killer instinct to stage a comeback. In Maharashtra where it is in coalition with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, Rahul disturbed a hornet’s nest when he acknowledged recently that it was unable to make itself heard. If, as a result of such chronic inertia it is in no position to pose a challenge to the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is a sad commentary on a party that has flattered to deceive. If the party continues to grope, the country is in for a spell of complete sway of the BJP and a feeble challenge from the Opposition. This round of Rajya Sabha polls in some states will deal another blow to the grand old party if present indications are anything to go by.