FPJ Edit: How to read electoral results beyond politics

Political pundits began parsing and deconstructing the election results data as it came in waves on Thursday. Within hours of the results, commentators and experts had shared multiple analyses of why Bharatiya Janata Party continuedtocommandvoter loyalty,especiallyintheheartland that is Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As other parties draw their lessons from this round of electioneering, it is fair to expect political realignments, course correction of their strategies, and voter outreach programmes for the general election in2024.For several right-wing commentators,the 2024 election is a done deal, but certitude and forecasting have little value in politics.

Elections offer a window to society beyond the obvious and tangible politics, especially when elections areapproached as a festival of democracy, withallthe attendant bells and whistles, as in India. It is instructive to decipher a society and its trajectory through electoral out comes; it is informative to look for socio-psychological narratives that dominate or get discarded, and it is often useful to see which messages delivered in what manner are embraced or rejected by voters. Such non-political readings of elections and their outcomes are fewer and hardly occupy centre stage, but they can provide a telescopic view of society. At least two such interpretations stand out from this week’s electoral outcomes.

The first is the fascinating reflection of the social identity theory that’s fairly contemporary in its essence and principles.In a state such as Uttar Pradesh where the Ganga carried corpses during the brutal second wave of the pandemic, where the heinous Hathras rape case occurred, where farmers were mercilessly mowed down in Lakhimpur Kheri during their agitation, allegedly by the son of a Union Cabinet Minister, where crimes against Dalits and Muslims make headlines every other day, where jobs and work opportunities have hardly opened up, it can be safely assumed thatthe usualtheories of anti-incumbency were blown away. One of the questions about the result is actually a puzzle: how did voters back a government that, by all accounts, failed miserably and how did the Prime Minister, whose track record is blottedatbest, continue toinspire confidence? Here’s the meat: social identity issues were strong enough to sail over non-performance or anti-incumbency that would have otherwise torpedoed the Yogi Adityanath government. Henri Tajfel’s theory of Social Identity (1979), considered a valuable contribution to psychology but since used in other realms, explains that an individual’s sense of identity comes at least partly from group membershipsandthesegroups – family, clan, race, religion,nationality,evensports teamorpopularculticons –areimportant sources of self-esteem and sense of belonging.

Social identity allowed people who belonged to one group to divide their world into “us” and “them”, stereotyping others basedonsimilarities anddifferences.The crux of the theory is that group members of an “us” groupor in-group expand their footprint and enhance their self-image based on negative aspects of “them” or the out-group. Politicians or political strategist shave been at the fore front of using or exploiting the Social Identity theory. The Modi-era India has seen an unabashed political application of it to divide people into a neat “us” versus “them” based on religion. Indeed, the roots of the Hindu-Muslim divide go back decades but the sharpening of Hindu identity politics to a point that it threatens to transform – or has transformed – the national consciousness is a recent phenomenon. Social identity trumps all else at the polls, evidently, even anti-incumbency.

The second is the welfarism that has now become the mainstay of Modi-era economics, especially in rural areas. As analysts have pointed out, this neo-welfarism seeks to disengage people’s rights to the basic services traditionally provided by the State, such as food-education-health, and replace it with handouts specifically targeted to reach beneficiaries. So, the electorally explosive issues of price rise and unemployment are blunted by free rations – that strategically place photos of Modi and Yogi on packets in subtle electioneering – and payouts into bank accounts. Studies have shown that women have been major beneficiaries of this neo-welfarism model whether in keeping home fires burning or having a few thousands in their bank accounts.

The rights-based model that the Sonia Gandhi-led United Progressive Alliance governments adopted – Right to Food, Right toEducation–hadfar-reachingconsequencesonlargesections of the society with the potentialto impact people beyond mere beneficiaries. But their outcomes were less tangible and more in the future, say the millions who were less poor than earlier. The neo-welfarism emphasises the here-and-now: its benefits are targeted, immediate and visible, such as a certain number of people who got money into their accounts. The latter is bound to have positive electoral outcomes. The Aam Aadmi Party’s approach is also similarly neo-welfaristin nature.

However, while the parties may ride happily into state headquarters on the back of this approach,it chips away atthe balance of power between citizens and the State. It’s the all-powerfulState that’snow handingoutlargesse rather thancitizens being able to demand thatit comes good ontheir rights.This is the other narrative – beyond the Hindutva one – that needs serious thought and deliberation – and pushback from not only political parties but also citizens. We are hardly even recognising the problem

