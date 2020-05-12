FPJ Edit: Higher deficit needed to save economy

Despite the fact that India has spent an additional 0.8 percent of GDP on COVID-19-related reliefs thus far, its economic planners still live in fear of a sovereign downgrade by the ratings agencies. Indeed, the other day, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Finance ministry, said as much while speaking to a contemporary. It was his case that though India is among the few countries that have spent far less as against some of the major economies to meet the economic stress emanating from the pandemic, and those countries still enjoy better ratings than India, we cannot afford to lower our guard. The US, Japan and the UK, for instance, have most generously handed out large financial benefits to individuals and businesses far greater in proportion to their GDP than has India. Does Subramanian’s stance of extreme caution explain why despite the promise of a second and more comprehensive package of reliefs, particularly for the hard-hit small businesses, it is yet to see the light of the day?

This, when a number of economists and experts have pressed for a larger bail-out packages. The latest to endorse the demand for a bigger package to boost the economy is the former RBI Governor D. Subbarao. It is true that the fiscal space for expending big on providing relief to coronavirus-hit industry and business is limited. But at least in this extraordinary crisis the Government should cease making a fetish of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Exceeding the Lakshman Rekha of 3.5 percent fiscal deficit in the pandemic year ought not to be a problem, especially if the funds thus raised are used to boost growth. Government receipts due to the disruption of all economic activity are woefully low but expenditure has spiralled due to the pandemic. The Government has since expanded its borrowing far in excess of the budgeted figure. It seeks to raise Rs. 12 lakh crores during the current financial year. With most of the public savings now being appropriated by the government for its own use, the private sector has a constricted space for fresh investments. Aside from the additional burden, the government finances have suffered due to the failure of the disinvestment programme. It had budgeted to raise over 2 lakh crores from the sale of Air India and other public assets. Despite a concerted effort, Air India has found no suitable suitor. With the global aviation industry now down in the dumps due to the grounding of most airlines across the world — several profit-making US airlines have gone into the red and demanded billions from their governments to get back to flying again. Under the circumstances, Air India is unlikely to find a taker. Besides, with the meltdown on the stock exchanges, the sale of government stocks in the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India is unlikely. It holds a good chunk of shares in such blue chip companies as L&T, ITC, etc. But this may not be the right time to offload them to meet the budgeted disinvestment target.

The fact that despite relaxations the economy is still to restart, and, according to pandemic experts, it may not be fully on stream up until early August, the government receipts are bound to be abysmally low. The simple option of breaching the FRBM limit seems to be sensible, especially when there are deflationary pressures in the economy and there is little fear of inflation rising to hurt the common consumer. Meanwhile, the latest Purchasing Managers Index registered below 30 because there was hardly any economic activity in the last 50 days or so. Also, the Centre has to address the rising woes of the States which are spending huge funds to fight the pandemic, but have few options of their own to raise fresh funds. In sum, the economic situation is pretty sticky both for the Centre and the States. It calls for a prudent resort to higher fiscal deficit and a concerted attack on all wasteful expenditure. Everyone, including various governments, have to tighten their collective belt.