FPJ Edit: Ham-handed and arrogant

A day after the JNU fracas in which some masked men attacked student-hostellers, the Delhi Police has registered a criminal complaint against the students’ union president and a few others for vandalising the computer system of the university. Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the attack, is said to have led a group of students the previous day, roughing up the women guards before vandalising the server room. Apparently, the objective was to foil the university from registering students for the next semester. The union has disrupted normal functioning in protest against the modest increase in tuition and hostel fees. Next day, as the left-affiliated union physically attacked a small group of students affiliated to the ABVP, the latter is said to have regrouped and attacked those supporting the union. That the media saw the latter attack, while failing to take note of the one which actually led to it, is not at all surprising. For the ruling party and its affiliates are more likely than not to be always seen in a harsh light, especially by the metropolitan media. Notwithstanding the canard that the media is unfree, a cursory look at the headlines in the English language press on Tuesday morning would prove that by and large a deep sense of animus animates the sections of the Fourth Estate. No, we are neither making light of the attack by the masked goons on the JNU campus, nor defending the university for not calling in the police immediately. But any impartial observer cannot ignore the genesis of the second attack which lay in the one which immediately preceded it a few hours earlier. It is significant that the ABVP presidential candidate Manish Jangid, who had lost to Ghosh, was badly injured in the attack by the leftist students. Of course, the incident has generated bad publicity for the ruling party. Critics have rushed to read in it another sign of creeping fascism, of a systematic assault on democratic institutions, of the divisive RSS-BJP project to establish Hindu Rashtra. All these canards acquire wings to fly when the ruling party members, untutored in the art of the leftist-secular game of fudge-and-fool, play into the hands of their enemies. For instance, the registration of an FIR against the JNU student union activists a day after the attack by the masked men is bound to spur further outrage in the usual quarters who cannot be expected to see anything in the right perspective. And it would feed into the current anti-Modi rhetoric whipped up across the university campuses by opposition groups. Truly, the ruling party displays a mix of ham-handedness and arrogance which together is a deadly recipe for PR disaster. The tit-for-tat response by the masked warriors of the ABVP has done Modi and Shah no good. The ABVP boys need to learn from the more savvy leftist students how to use violence as a necessary tool of publicity and propaganda. Meanwhile, we can only hope university campuses can remain places of learning and pursuit of academic excellence and not an ‘aakharaa’ for vicious party-politics.