FPJ Edit: Gehlot crying wolf, wolf

Ashok Gehlot should cease crying wolf all the time. The wolf he constantly lives in dread of will find him stranded should it actually decide to pay him a visit. Ever since Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the Congress with 22 of his loyal MLAs, the Rajasthan Chief Minister hallucinates about his deputy Sachin Pilot doing a Scindia on him. His paranoia has got so bad that he has the State police and the CID tape politicians’ phones for any subversive activity. Misuse of power and breach of citizens’ privacy is now an acceptable behaviour. But Gehlot may be wrong in believing that his harping on the disloyalty of his number two may dissuade him from pulling the rug from under his feet. If nothing else, questioning Pilot’s allegiance to the party day and night might actually force him to take the plunge. Of course, Pilot too covets the chair Gehlot now occupies. He feels it was rightfully his after the Congress won the Assembly poll under his leadership of the Pradesh Congress. But Pilot will not leave the Congress unless Gehlot with his daily accusations of betrayal leaves him with no other option. BJP is unlikely to make him CM, though it may induct him in central government. Why, then, is Gehlot bent on pushing Pilot out? There is something that doesn’t meet the eye. Gehlot should manfully deal with the internal subversion, if any, instead of doing the cry-boo act.