FPJ Edit: For dream Budget, tune in next year

If the toiling masses were eager to look beyond the financial jargon for any substantive gains for themselves, they must have been deeply disappointed. The speculation about a higher dose of populism owing to impending assembly elections, particularly in the most important state of Uttar Pradesh, has proved false. Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprisingly chose to hold his horses and asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to focus on capital expenditure instead of showering largesse on the poor and the middle class. There was no tax relief and the subsidies were slashed. While the rise in budgetary allocations in critical sectors like health and education is negligible, sanction for the rural employment generation scheme MGNREGA is reduced. The government also chose to ignore the wildly growing economic disparity, with the majority of the population suffering loss in incomes while the super-rich are reaping unbelievable profits. Agricultural distress as well as the promise to double farmers’ income appeared to have been forgotten. There is no roadmap for creating jobs on a war footing. The inexplicable approach of the government betrays a self-defeatist instinct.

The finance minister herself said the Budget would lay the foundation for growth over the next 25 years, indicating that the doctor wasn’t attempting to provide instant relief to the patient.The desire to put the economy back onahigh growth trajectory is apparent but it hasn’t been backed by an effective plan. The Prime Minister loves to quote astronomical sums for expenditure on infrastructure projects. His previous announcements of spending huge sums haven’t fructified. The hype around enhanced capital expenditure – as the numbers indeed look impressive – is understandable. Rs 8 lakh crore is doubtless a dazzling figure.

But not even half of the amount mentioned in the last Budget – six lakh crore rupees – has been spent so far. Experts have been pleading with the Modi Government to spend more to trigger demand all through the last two years, to rev up economic activities hit by Covid. But the government has refused to loosen the purse strings and relied on credit to nurse the wounds. The government took the right direction in this Budget but not enough was done to instil confidence in reluctant investors and draw people out to spend freely. ‘Gati Shakti’ is a fascinating phrase, particularly if the bullet-train narrative has ceased to be titillating enough, but the economy cannot be lifted on the solitary pillar of government expenditure. Creative ideas and bold initiatives were required to bolster the unorganised sector, help small industries and create employment opportunities. The Prime Minister expressed confidence about this Budget pushing growth and creating jobs but there is no denying the fact that he has missed the bus. Though he will get another opportunity in 2023 to present a dream Budget before the next parliamentary election, he has failed to appreciate that his tenure is entering the most critical phase now. The economy needed a major push in the post-Covid recovery process. The Prime Minister’s audacity to analyse this budget in terms of farmers’ welfare, employment generation, cleaning of Ganga and opportunities for the poor is truly surprising.

Economists or industrialists may read the fine print to see sound financial policies for the future. Corporate leaders also hailed the Budget primarily because of the absence of any disruptive interventions. They also expressed relief at the government’s direction on cryptocurrency, as they may have feared a ban. Politically, the BJP would have expected more takeaways from the Budget at this juncture. The absence of a big-bang scheme to generate employment opportunities, cut in subsidies, status quo on taxes and insignificant rise in allocations on health and education will definitely deepen the party’s unease in the election campaign. It is difficult to guess whether this shows the Prime Minister’s over-confidence or exposes lack of ideas but the economic challenges the nation is grappling with required a more effective response from the government. If the Prime Minister is waiting for the right occasion to unveil his best, the price that the nation and his government may have to pay at this stage could unsettle his future plans. A stitch in time, it is said, saves nine. Modi obviously doesn’t believe in this traditional wisdom. What he believes in is not clear in this Budget. Playing safe at critical junctures can be a good strategy but hesitancy in taking the bull by the horns can be injurious too. This Budget is indisputably bad for politics. For the economy, it isn’t a panacea either. The nation certainly deserved better.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:53 AM IST