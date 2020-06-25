FPJ Edit: Donald Trump’s election-eve ban

The latest restrictions on non-immigrant work visas by Donald Trump might hurt skilled Indians in the short-run but it would impact the US economy as well. It is so because the US does not seem to have enough local workers for the skilled jobs holders of the H-1B visas foreign works perform, especially in the high-tech sectors. Trump has obviously taken the unusual step which he had been threatening since before taking over as President in 2016 with an eye on his re-election in November. But as leading lights of the US industry and trade pointed out, American nationals are not in a position to do the jobs foreign skilled workers can do. Mercifully, the latest visa restrictions will not apply to those who are already in the US. Trump has sought to justify the visa restrictions, saying that the coronavirus pandemic had resulted in widespread unemployment and Americans ought to get priority over foreign immigrant workers in employment. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Trump by all accounts is facing a tough challenge from his presumptive Democratic rival Joe Biden. Banning such visas helps him to brag about ‘America First’, even though the actual creators of wealth in American industry and commerce have with one voice condemned the Trump move as harmful to its economic interests. But then who can stop Trump from being…well Trump.