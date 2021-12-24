FPJ-Edit: Dignity of debates is dignity of Parliament

Though the Parliament is the pre-eminent debating forum in the country, everything happens in the two Houses except proper debates. The winter session which concluded on Wednesday – a day earlier than scheduled – was no exception. There were 18 sittings in 24 days. The Upper House recorded productivity at 48 per cent. Both the ruling party and the Opposition blamed each other for the disruptions, rather than informed debates, that marked the proceedings. That the Prime Minister chose to be present in the House only for customary purposes on the first and the last days spoke volumes for the true state of affairs. In retrospect, the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha, right at the beginning of the session, for their alleged acts of indiscipline during the previous session was done with a purpose as the BJP did not have a majority in the House. The government wanted an engineered majority to have its Bills passed without questioning in the House. The adjournments those in chair resorted to gave the impression that the government did not want any debate. In short, the government wanted the Opposition to disrupt so that it could have its Bills guillotined. Needless to say, this does not show the Parliament in a good light.

True to its word, the government rescinded the three controversial laws related to agriculture. A debate, even if a limited one, would have been in the fitness of things as it would have revealed what infuriated the farmers and what the government's stand on that was. Alas, that was not to be. One reason why the farmers were up in arms against the three Acts was because they were first introduced as ordinances and, later, hastily passed as Bills. The President also showed alacrity to put his stamp of approval on them. Had the Bills been debated thoroughly, the members would have brought out the lacunae in them. This time, too, 11 Bills were passed without much debate, at least in the Rajya Sabha. Under the Constitutional scheme of things, Bills need to be discussed by both Houses so that the discussions are thorough. In case some important points are missed by the Lok Sabha, they can be corrected by the Rajya Sabha so that the Bills are perfect once the vetting is over. Because of the paucity of time and the large volume of work, the Parliament is often unable to study Bills in detail. That is why the committee system is in place, so that a committee can scrutinize the Bill closely. Fortunately, the members were able to force the government to refer half a dozen Bills, including the Bill on raising the age of marriage of women from 18 to 21, to various parliamentary committees. In any case, there is no urgency for some of these Bills, especially on the age of marriage. Wherever possible, the Bills need to be critically examined and all their imperfections removed. In this context, one has to admit that the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code have remained more or less intact since they were drafted. Haste in legislation can lead to repentance later as the Farm Bills proved.

Discipline is of paramount importance in any walk of life. This is true about the Parliament's functioning too. Pent-up feelings need to be let off and it is no surprise that the Parliament becomes a forum for it. Sloganeering in the well of the House should be seen differently from taking the law into their own hands. When the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha agreed to apologise for the conduct of the 12 suspended MPs, the Deputy Chairman should have accepted it in the larger interest of the Parliament. After all, many of those sitting on the Treasury Benches had behaved worse when they were on the opposite side of the House. The Prime Minister has on several occasions asked his ministerial colleagues to take more interest in parliamentary proceedings. Perhaps, taking a cue from his own conduct, they have been avoiding the House pretending to be busy elsewhere. For a minister or a member, nothing is more important than attending Parliament and taking part in its proceedings. One may criticise the first prime minister for anything but nobody can criticise him for the fact that he not only attended Parliament but also took copious notes of the points made by the members in their speeches. The Parliament's glory is not in its building but in the informed debates that happen there.

