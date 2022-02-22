FPJ Edit: Congress vital to any alternative coalition

Weeks after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attempts to constitute a new political front to counter the RSS-BJP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao picked up the threads to sew up a broad national coalition. What will come out of these efforts, what contours the new front will acquire, may be known later but the unmistakable signs of desperation in the opposition camp cannot be ignored. While the BJP has lost its allies one by one, most notably the Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, the yearning among opposition parties to come together and provide a credible national alternative demonstrates the unease in the country. It is not for nothing that these regional parties are now eager to fight the BJP, instead of merrily swimming along. While they feel the pulse on the ground amidst rising poverty, unemployment and social disharmony, the attempts by the Central government to arm-twist, blackmail and suppress state governments have triggered serious concerns about federalism in the country. The furious response by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after meeting Rao – that low-grade politics was not good for the country and political witch-hunt wasn’t ‘our Hindutva’ – symbolises the discontent among states ruled by opposition parties.

Whatever be the nature and shape of the new coalition, that a much broader national front will confront the BJP at the parliamentary election in 2024 is not open to dispute. The opposition camp may expand further if the BJP does badly in Uttar Pradesh, signalling the irreversible decline of Narendra Modi’s acceptability across the nation. The first and foremost challenge the BJP will face from the opposition parties will be in the presidential election in July later this year when President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends. While the BJP still commands the majority in the electoral college at this stage, the outcomes in election-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have the potential to alter the equation. Hidden BJP allies like the Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress may also spring surprises in case of the BJP’s decline while its restive partner, the Janata Dal – U of Nitish Kumar, is definitely weighing its options. That political battle will spell out the future political course in clearer terms, setting the stage for the next big battle in Gujarat at the end of this year.

At the centre of coalitional efforts is the role of Congress. What is heartening is that both the big parties of Maharashtra – the Shiv Sena and the NCP – have demonstrated the maturity of acknowledging the vitality of the Congress in any alternative coalition. Mamata Banerjee’s initiative floundered primarily because of its anti-Congress tenor; even then, both the NCP and the Sena were cagey about the Trinamool leader’s brazen offensive against Rahul Gandhi. While the NCP and the Sena are running the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress, both Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray enjoy a good personal rapport with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Mamata might have realised her folly after receiving a cold response from Pawar and Thackeray. A confrontational relation with the Congress while you are combating the BJP is a self-defeatist strategy. While the blame was laid at the door of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose ideological commitments are always in doubt, Mamata herself is too shrewd a politician to inflict damage upon her future political prospects. While the force of circumstances will anyway dictate the role of the Congress and the nature of the new front over the next year, all the key players, including Mamata, may undertake course correction soon after the results of the assembly election on March 10.

Without unity of purpose, the opposition cannot dream of defeating the BJP, which still commands enormous mass support across the country. Modi is not a politician who will let the tide turn without a fierce battle. If the opposition leaders work at cross purposes, they cannot upstage the BJP. The best recipe is the Maharashtra model – both in content and spirit – which saw all the three parties set aside their ideological differences to execute the political plan in a dispassionate manner. Rao was right in saying that Maharashtra – the land Shivaji – would show the way. The BJP also understands the importance of Maharashtra and the politicalthreatfrom this coalition of the Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena. Hence, the desperation to break the coalition. The opposition leaders will drift on a self-destructive course by violating the Maharashtra spirit. Who understands this better than Pawar? Hence he sang out: development, development, development. The message was loud and clear: No politics without the Congress.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:33 AM IST