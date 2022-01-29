FPJ Edit: Civil service stand-off calls for civil dialogue

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi first assumed office in 2014, he promised to usher in a new era of ‘cooperative federalism’, promising to make states equal partners in the shared mission to drive development and prosperity. At that time, his words resonated strongly with the political leaderships in the states, cutting across party lines. It was felt that Modi, having been a long-time chief minister of a state ruled by a party which was not in power at the Centre, would be especially sympathetic to the needs of the states, having been at the receiving end of ‘Central bias’ himself. Unfortunately, that particular assertion has remained more or less a slogan. Although the devolution to the states from the shared pool of revenues was stepped up in the early part of his first term in office, there have been a number of instances since then when the Centre-state relations have been more reflective of a combative nature rather than that of competitive and constructive co-operation. From the increasing resort to cesses and surcharges in Central taxes – which are not shared with states – to several reform measures attempted by the Modi administration, from the new labour code to the now-repealed farm laws, there have been many instances where the Centre’s approach has been perceived by states as confrontationist and eroding the federal structure.

The latest face-off over the proposed amendments to the cadre rules governing the posting of officers belonging to the all-India services, notably the ‘steel frame’ of the executive arm, the Indian Administrative Service, is a case in point. The proposals by the Centre’s Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) to amend rules related to the deputation of cadre officers of the IAS have raised the states’ hackles, with opposition to the proposed changes coming from both BJP and non BJP-ruled states. Two changes are particularly contentious. The first is the proposal to make it mandatory on the part of the state governments to release a specified number of officers for Central deputations every year. This is not really new, since the strength of a particular state’s IAS cadre is calculated with a 40 per cent in-built cushion for Central deputation. But over the years, the number of officers being so released has been far less than the quota, leading to a serious shortage of officers in Central ministries at all levels. The problem has been worsened by an increasing reluctance among officers for Central deputations, as well as the increasing politicisation of the services, particularly the IAS and IPS. The second sore point is another amendment that empowers the Centre to demand the deputation of certain officers in 'specific situations', and also makes it obligatory on part of the States to comply within a stipulated time, failing which the officer concerned shall be considered to have been automatically relieved of duties at the State. This clearly shifts the balance of control over the all India services cadre into the Centre’s hands, which the states are understandably upset by.

There are two separate problems here which need different solutions. The first is the shortage of officers across the board, which must be addressed through higher recruitment, as well as shifting to direct and lateral hires, particularly for specialised roles at the all-India level. The second is the growing trust deficit between the Centre and states, which can only be resolved through dialogue and discussion.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:20 AM IST