FPJ Edit: CAA is done, forget NRC

It is undeniable that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, however well-intentioned it may be, has lit a spark, causing anti-government elements to protest. Initially, the protests were confined to the two academic seats of minority education. The Jamia Millia Islamia, on the outskirts of Delhi and surrounded by thickly-populated Muslim-dominated colonies, and the Aligarh Muslim University witnessed angry protests within days of the Bill getting the nod of the Rajya Sabha. In particular, the Jamia protests were more violent, with public property burnt and the police coming under heavy stone attacks. At some point the police went inside the Jamia campus in hot pursuit of the trouble-makers. It is quite likely that a few innocent persons became victims of the police action, something which aroused much public ire across several university campuses. Soon there were protests in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Lucknow, etc. In some places the police action to control violent mobs resulted in the loss of a few lives. But one thing that is stark clear is that the minority community is in the vanguard of these protests, though several well-meaning individuals and civil society activists, such as author Ramchandra Guha, too have come out expressing solidarity with the protesters. But the question that has not been answered is as to what is there in the CAA that smacks of anti-Muslim. Its provisions are not intended to alter the residential status of those already living in the country. So, why then the violent eruptions in minority-dominated areas? Last Friday, after the jumma prayers in the Jama Masjid mosque in old Delhi, hundreds of people indulged in shouting slogans but soon got violent, stopping traffic on a busy road and stoning public and private vehicles. As a result, the police had to use force to disperse the rioting mobs, with some protesters injured in the lathi-charge. Notably, the Imam of Jama Masjid insisted that the CAA had no provision that harmed the interests of Muslims, a statement pooh-poohed by Asaduddin Owaisi who, as is his wont, has been spewing fire and brimstone against the new citizenship law, having torn its copy with great flourish in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, certain allies of the BJP having first supported the legislation in Parliament seem to be at pains to distance themselves from its fall-out fearing that it may cost them the Muslim vote. Whether it is Nitish Kumar, or Ram Bilas Paswan, or, for that matter, Naveen Patnaik, whose party though not a member of NDA did vote for CAB, they all have sought to soothe the collective Muslim psyche, gratuitously volunteering that they would not back the NRC. The fact is that nobody has heard anything from any government official about the time-line for the country-wide NRC. Even otherwise, NRC, if undertaken at all, would prove to be a wasteful exercise, the way the recent NRC in Assam has turned out to be. After spending nearly Rs 2,000 crores on the Assam head-count to weed out illicit from the licit residents, and listing nearly two million as foreigners, we find that it was so faulty that it may need to be done all over again. It included a large chunk of people who were bona fide citizens and excluded quite a few who were not.

Nearly half of the two million listed in the Assam NRC were Hindu-Bengalis, which became a source of huge headache for the powers that be, notwithstanding the hostility of the Assamese-speaking population against them. The point is that compiling a nation-wide NRC would not only be a very costly exercise, but if, in the end, no illegal citizens are penalized in a sustainable manner tens of thousands of crores of public money would go down the drain. No government has any business wasting that kind of public money, not least a resource-starved country like India. The CAA was a relatively easier exercise and it merely fast-tracks citizenship for the persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring countries. In comparison, NRC by its very ambition and intent poses a huge challenge to the government. It should be undertaken with ample forethought and only if completely unavoidable － and after duly allaying the apprehensions of a large sections of the population. Indeed, the objective behind NRC can be served by repurposing Aadhaar without it evoking distrust and suspicion of the Muslims. We have to come to terms with the reality, that is, those already in the country illegally cannot be deported. Remember this: despite the 1985 Assam Accord, which committed to weed out illegals who had entered post-1971, not one illegal has been sent back to Bangladesh. The old saying is most relevant here: That which cannot be cured must be endured. Amen.