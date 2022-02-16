FPJ Edit: Brinkmanship in Ukraine must end

The increasingly tense stand-off between a resurgent Russia on the one hand, and the US-led NATO alliance on the other over Ukraine has revived memories of the Cold War era and the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, when nuclear Armageddon was barely averted. Now, the prospect of the first military conflict between two nuclear superpowers since the end of World War II has sent shockwaves of alarm across global markets. Energy prices – particularly natural gas and crude oil, of both of which Russia is a major producer and exporter – are already spiking. The increasingly shrill rhetoric on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border is not helping either. Rather, it is ratcheting up tensions in an area which is already at a flashpoint. With the US and some other allies ordering their citizens from Ukraine, there are justifiable fears that an armed conflict is imminent.

Russia has made it clear that NATO’s expansionism into the former Eastern bloc ends at Ukraine. It has stated that it will brook no foreign interference in what it terms its ‘near abroad’ region – particularly its European borders. US and NATO allies have alleged that Russia has massed over 130,000 troops on Ukraine’s eastern border and that an invasion of Ukraine is imminent. Russia has denied this. There are, of course, several grounds for not accepting the war narrative being built up by the western powers at face value. For starters, an actual invasion would require much more military muscle than the alleged build-up so far. It would also require the element of surprise – which Russia had used when it annexed the largely Russian speaking Crimea in 2014 – which is singularly missing at present. Also, the Ukrainian army, which has been not so covertly backed by the US after the Crimean annexation (Ukraine was the biggest recipient of US military aid last year), is now much better trained and equipped, which means that the human cost of any potential invasion would be very high.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to reinstate Russia as one of the pre-eminent global powers. In fact, it is believed that the Russian strongman believes that the Sino-US confrontation has built up a narrative of a binary conflict between a superpower and a wannabe superpower, marginalising Russia in the process. Further, US President Joe Biden – under pressure on various fronts both domestically and internationally – has been quick to rattle sabres, escalating tension over a conflict that was highly unlikely to happen. Now, Putin has been pushed into a position where he will be unable to back down without some face-saving compromises from the West. Already, having lost the Baltic nations to the NATO alliance, as well as Georgia has prompted Putin to demand the dismantling of all post-1991 build-up of military infrastructure by NATO in eastern bloc countries, a demand the US is unlikely to accede to.

It is clear that domestic and global compulsions are pushing Biden and Putin into an increasingly belligerent and confrontationist stance. It is time for cooler heads in Europe – which definitely does not want a war – and elsewhere – to hammer out a compromise which can de-escalate the situation. India, which has a long history of a close relationship with Russia and the former Soviet Union, as well as an increasingly closer relationship with the US in recent years, needs to tread carefully to ensure that its interests are not harmed. For starters, the potential of a Russia-US clash has shifted attention away from China’s increasingly belligerent stance on India’s borders, as well as its military build-up along the India-China border, which analysts suggest is much bigger than what Russia is alleged to have amassed along the Ukraine border. Further, prolonged tension will also send oil and gas prices sky-high. Coming at a time when growth has just started to show signs of revival after the Covid-induced devastation, high oil prices could nip this recovery in the bud. A Russia which is not focussed militarily on the West is also likely to take a deeper interest in the geopolitics of the region. While China and Russia are nominally friends and allies, Russia is increasingly wary of China’s growing dominance of east Asia and its attempt to enhance influence in the resource-rich central Asian region, which Russia considers part of its regional sphere of influence. India must use its influence with stakeholders in the current conflict to try and ensure dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the issue. It must also ensure that China does not use the opportunity offered by the attention of the west and Russia being focussed on Ukraine to indulge in any further adventurism along the Indian border.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:09 AM IST