FPJ Edit: Bring custodial torture guilty to book

The recent death of a father and son due to alleged custodial torture in Sathankulam town near Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu has focussed attention on the dubious record of Tamil Nadu police in third-degree torture. The extent of public outrage was so acute that the Palaniswamy government in the State was forced to arrest five police officers, including main accused sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh, to ward off criticism that government and police were dragging their feet in bringing the torture perpetrators to book. Even now, it is only if society exercises extreme vigil that it can be ensured that the alleged perpetrators of the crime are actually punished and that the case against them is not derailed by deliberate sabotage in collection of and presenting of evidence. Thanks to the public outcry, a dozen special teams have been formed under the Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of CB-CID to investigate all angles in the case. More arrests are on the card.

It is indeed shocking that the killed duo — Jayaraj, 60, and Bennix, 31 — were arrested by the Thoothukudi police on June 19 for so minor an offence as keeping their mobile store open after permitted hours during lockdown. Reports say that Jayaraj, who was in the store, was picked up by police and verbally abused and assaulted. His son, Bennix, had later gone to the police station to plead with the police to release his father when he was also arrested and along with his father was brutally beaten. Under law, the maximum punishment that Jayaraj could have been given was three months imprisonment. The judicial magistrate probing the custodial killings, in his four-page report, has said there is evidence of assault on the father-son duo by police officers through the night of June 19, resulting in blood marks on canes and the table on which the victims were laid and beaten. It is heartening that a woman constable who was witness to the torture stuck her neck out and gave evidence against the accused. Such a courageous woman must be given State protection and appropriately rewarded. Action must be taken against the magistrate who remanded the accused to judicial custody midway through the beating. He must be investigated for judicial impropriety and misconduct because it was his job to check on injuries and bleeding. He should have raised questions to police and accused instead of remanding them with an order saying “no complaints”. Taking this unfortunate case as an example, Tamil Nadu must come down hard on custodial torture. The Thoothukuddi case must be pursued with vigour and exemplary punishment meted out to the perpetrators of the custodial torture. On the government’s part, the law against custodial killings must be made sharper.