FPJ Edit: Banking on growth over inflation fears

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to stay with its accommodative stance for the moment and leave key rates unchanged was an unexpected but pleasant surprise for borrowers. For the moment at least, home and car loan rates may notincrease for the retail borrower. Given the fragility of the growth recovery, and the as yet unquantified impact of the Omicron wave on growth, the Central bank has decided to bank on growth supporting measures.

Perhaps, it is worried by the slowdown in growth. The Central bank expects the Indian economy to grow 7.8 per cent in the next fiscal year, which is markedly lower than the 8-8.5 per cent projection in the Economic Survey, a figure reiterated in the finance minister’s Budget speech. In fact, growth, after a sharp jump in the first quarter of 2022-23 thanks to a low base, is expected to slow down sharply, to 4.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters of 2022-23. This may have prompted keeping the liquidity pipes flowing but the threats of inflation shooting up cannot be ignored. Inflation has been rising since September 2021 and is currently at 5.9 per cent, close to the upper band of RBI’s mandated ‘tolerance band’.

In fact, with global oil prices shooting up, domestic fuel prices – currently on hold due to the ongoing assembly elections in five states – will undoubtedly go up after polling ends. In this context, the RBI’s expectation of inflation moderating to 4.5 per cent during the next fiscal appears a tad optimistic, given the hardening in global commodity prices, as well as increases in prices of manufactured goods.It is also too early to bet on a ‘normal’ monsoon, given its increasingly erratic behaviour over the past few years.

The RBI’s pessimistic growth forecast is the real worry. A 4.3-4.5 per cent growth rate is at best back to the pre-pandemic level but well below the high growth rates logged by the economy during the boom years. Here, the RBI’s monetary policy can at best serve as a facilitator. It is up to the government to ensure a return to higher growth through reforms and effective spending.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:55 AM IST