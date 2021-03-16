FPJ Edit: Antilia bomb scare case threatens to blow up in face of MVA government

The Antilia bomb scare case threatens to blow up in the face of the opportunistic ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Despite mounting evidence emerging of the involvement of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in the planting of explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, despite suspicious circumstances in which Vaze’s alleged associate Mansukh Hiran was found dead, if the Shiv Sena continues to defend him it can only be its business. It is known to shelter such elements.

After all, it was the Sena which reinstated him after he was forced to quit the service in disgrace following his arrest and suspension in a case of custodial death. In between, he had become a member of the Shiv Sena as well. But the NCP leader Sharad Pawar correctly read the serious implications of the on-going probe, though how the resignation or transfer of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will help when it is the Chief Minister and his party which are lending support to the controversial police officer is unclear.

The correct thing is to wait for the NIA and the local police to complete the probe before fixing accountability. While no effort be made to obstruct the investigations, until full facts are known even the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh should be spared the rap.