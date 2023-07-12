For a Smooth Threesome in Maharashtra | File

The not-so-surprising entry of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP into the Shiv Sena (Shinde)-BJP ruling alliance is not without its problems. Immediately, it has caused what can only be described as a problem of plenty. There are now too many ministerial aspirants but too few posts going a-begging.

Reports that in the latest round of ministry expansion the new entrants from the NCP will be excluded are bound to cause some heartburn in the Ajit Pawar camp. But when they took the plunge and teamed up with the BJP, rather than with the Shinde Sena, they must have known what was in store for them. Though nobody questions the administrative competence of Ajit Pawar, while in the year Shinde has been chief minister he has failed to make any sort of mark, compulsions of the current situation might oblige all members of the ruling troika to tailor their ambitions to the need of the hour. After all, if the BJP accords the 2024 Lok Sabha poll prime importance, and is consolidating the alliance with that objective in view, for Ajit Pawar the stated goal is to occupy the chief ministerial gaddi.

Under the circumstances, what Shinde can now aspire to remains unclear, especially when he has failed to grow in the chief ministerial post. His influence remains confined to his district Thane and nearby areas while in the greater Mumbai region he has been unable to break the hold of the designated legatee of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who by and large retains the loyalty of the network of Sena shakhas. The point is between Shinde and Pawar the latter definitely has a greater pulling power, though both are Maratha leaders. As for the BJP, it would ideally like to harness the electoral heft of both to win as many Parliamentary seats as possible in the coming general election. Also, there can be no denying that the balance of advantage has decidedly shifted towards the three-way alliance after nephew Ajit walked out on his uncle Sharad Pawar following the latter’s most brazen attempt to foist his daughter on the party. Though the resignation drama that the senior Pawar had staged in May this year had even at that time seemed a charade for him get carte blanche from the party faithful to nominate Supriya Sule as the new boss of the party — but after he actually named her as one while notionally designating her as Working President, it removed all doubt. It was a blatant attempt to pull wool over the people’s eyes.

Ironically, the second working president, Praful Patel, whom the NCP patriarch had named, has crossed over to the nephew camp, leaving the father and daughter with a rump of a party. Given the growing uneasiness in the Shinde camp, and the uncertainty over Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar’s decision on the qualification of the 16 Shinde Sena MLAs, including the CM himself, it is quite possible that on the rebound some of them might consider joining the NCP in case they find themselves disqualified — especially because they might not want to return to the Uddhav Sena. In other words, despite the entry of the Ajit Pawar group in the ruling alliance the situation remains uncertain and in a state of flux.

Reportedly, there is speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis might find a place in the proposed reshuffle of the Narendra Modi ministry, and that in turn might cause Shinde and Ajit to swap places as CM and Deputy CM. In that scenario, there could well be not only stability but even political consolidation for the ruling alliance, leading to a further erosion in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi camp. For, a government led by someone with a proven administrative record and a hold on his wider Maratha constituency in Baramati-Pune and beyond is bound to redound to the advantage of the BJP. And right now with its sights set on winning the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats of the 48 available in Maharashtra, there could be no better consolidation of the electoral heft than an Ajit Pawar-Shinde led government with the BJP component represented at the ministerial level. Whether such a scenario can be real or not ought to be clear in the next couple of weeks. But in the current state of uncertainty governance does not seem to be on anyone’s mind. The sooner the threesome are able to devise a smoothworking arrangement, the better it will be for everyone in Maharashtra.