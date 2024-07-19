Fearless Talk: No More Gimmicks Please, Govt Must Provide Employment For Youth

Representative Pic | File

There is no end to the gimmicks and the emotional dramas of political leaders, especially of those in power. Day in and day out, leaders in power announce schemes with names that appeal to the masses.

The Maharashtra Government announced two schemes in the recent past, the first was for women and the other, though claimed to be for men, in reality, is for all youth.

Seeing the popularity of the Laadli Behnaa (beloved sister) scheme in Madhya Pradesh and the electoral success the Bharatiya Janata Party got in the Lok Sabha polls, the Maharashtra government announced the Ladki Bahin. The scheme which is meant for women in the economically deprived class has turned out to be a boon for some government employees and touts, who are making quick money selling the application for the scheme and for helping get the requisite documents ready.

With not much work to show, the ruling Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, looks at this as a ticket to success in the ensuing Legislative Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the Ladka Bhau (beloved brother) scheme, in an effort to appeal to the youth of the state, believing that he has been successful in winning over women with the Ladki Bahin scheme. However, going by the mood in the state, the electoral may not stand by Mahayuti for a variety of reasons, during the Assembly polls. The electorate is often found to be gullible, in most states, but Maharashtra’s electorate does not seem to be so gullible as to fall for an alliance or a government, which doles out money, through various schemes, to different sections of the society.

While the name Ladka Bhau gives an impression that the scheme is exclusively for men, that is not the case, going by the Government Resolution on the scheme. The Ladki Bahin scheme clearly states that it is only for women, the Ladka Bhau scheme details that it is for youth. In fact, the scheme is old and the name has been changed twice in a span of few days. The Government Resolution states that in order to increase the employability of the youth in the state, the employment generation scheme, introduced in the state on December 3, 1974, has been modified and has been named Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme.

Later, after demands from certain quarters to launch a scheme for boys and male youth on the lines of the Ladki Bahin scheme, Shinde started calling the Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme the Ladka Bhau yojana, making people believe that it is a new scheme.

The Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24. The change of the name of the scheme is merely a gimmick.

The scheme looks like a copy of what Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was harping about, during the Lok Sabha election campaign. He used to reiterate at every campaign meeting that if the Congress is voted to power, graduates will get internships in private organisations and the stipend for the internships would come from the government. Congress did not come to power at the Centre and the scheme could not be introduced. However, Ajit Pawar was quick to grab it and introduce it in Maharashtra as his own scheme.

Even otherwise, a similar scheme exists in the country under the Apprenticeship Act.

Girls and women, who have cleared Class 12 and above will also be eligible to take benefits of the scheme, though the benefits are going to be hard to get. That is because of various conditions, present and lacking in the scheme.

The candidate seeking benefits under the Ladka Bhau scheme should have an employment number, which is obtained when they register with Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship department's website.

Not many qualified individuals care to register themselves with the government seeking jobs, presuming the futility of such an exercise, given the lack of government jobs or the failure of the government to fill up the vacancies in its various departments.

There is no compulsion on private organisations to take such youth for on-job training. Since it is not obligatory for the establishments to take interns, it has to be seen how many organisations come forward to offer internship.

Those organisations willing to take interns under the scheme have to register with the department concerned.

The government notification clearly states that the interns will not be covered by various labour laws like Minimum Wages Act, State Employees' Insurance Scheme, Provident Fund, Workmen's Compensation and the like.

This means if the intern is injured while on the job or dies in an accident on organisation's premises, neither the candidate, nor the next of kin in case of death, would be eligible for monetary compensation.

Even if the government does not wish to burden the employer with the compensation, the government should at least insure the interns against injury or death.

The happiness of those who get the internship, will be short lived as internship will be only for a six months. After which the stipend will also cease.

The Mahayuti government in the state has already been criticised by the opposition for allowing major projects, which could have generated employment, to go to neighbouring Gujarat.

The level of unemployment is high in the state and the youth has accepted it as normal situation. Neither the youth seeking employment nor political leaders in the state come out on the streets demanding employment for all job seekers.

Even if a small percentage of people who had gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive to greet the Cricket World Cup winning team, comes out to protest against unemployment, the government will be shaken up.

But such protests cannot come from an impotent leadership or its followers, who fall in the same category.

The author is a senior journalist and media trainer. He tweets at @a_mokashi