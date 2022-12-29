Editorial: Yatra in the valley worth showcasing

The Bharat Jodo Yatra | File

Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur is a man capable of capturing the headlines in the Press, often for the wrong reasons. He is one of the few ministers who are agitated about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. When the yatra was scheduled to reach the national capital, Mr Thakur issued a statement warning Mr Gandhi about its Covid-19 implications. When the coronavirus was at its peak and the Government refused to cancel a religious event at which millions of pilgrims were expected to congregate, Mr Thakur showed no such concern. He is also not known to have issued any appeal to his party leaders to tone down their high-voltage electoral campaign in West Bengal.

It is obvious why Mr Thakur wants Mr Gandhi to call off his yatra. He and others of his ilk want the yatra to end on one pretext or another. When Mr Gandhi started off from Kanyakumari three months ago, they had predicted that once he left Kerala and entered Karnataka, he would have to walk alone. Far from that, he has been attracting tens of thousands of people, whether he was journeying through Telangana or Maharashtra or Rajasthan. Mr Gandhi remains fit as a fiddle and no one now doubts his ability to see the yatra through to its conclusion in Srinagar a month later. In the capital, he surprised everyone by appearing in a T-shirt when the temperature was around 3°C.

Now Mr Thakur has come out with a strange argument to oppose continuation of the march. He says Mr Gandhi hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk will disrupt the peaceful situation in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. What he says is a contradiction of all the claims the Central Government has been making. Ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah sprang a surprise on the country by abolishing not only Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir, but also its statehood, the Government has been claiming a turnaround in the law-and-order situation there. A “record number of tourists” have visited the two successor Union territories this year. It is often mentioned that anyone can hoist the national flag anywhere in the Valley now. Given this backdrop, why should Mr Gandhi’s decision to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk raise anyone’s hackles?

If the yatra is able to conclude itself in Srinagar, it will be a big advertisement for the Government. The world will be able to see how smoothly Mr Gandhi is able to walk all the way from Delhi to Jammu and Srinagar through Haryana and Punjab. The Government should seize the opportunity to showcase the establishment of normalcy in the Union territory. Ideally, Mr Thakur should invite Mr Gandhi to travel all over three regions of Jammu, Ladakh and the Valley of the erstwhile composite state. This should also encourage the Government to restore statehood to the two Union territories. After all, abrogation of Article 370 was the only electoral promise made by the BJP. Abolition of the statehood of J&K and its division came as a surprise even to BJP members.

While there is a semblance of normalcy in the two Union territories, everybody knows normalcy cannot be said to have been restored without normalising the political process. The two Union territories are now administered directly by the Centre through the office of Lieutenant Governor. By no stretch of the imagination can it be said that what is in vogue is democracy.

For democracy to return, the Government should revive the Assembly, reintegrate the state and hold elections. That is how all states remain integral parts of the Indian Union. Such a step will substantiate the point that J&K is an integral part of India. If the Government truly believes the people are happy with the turnaround, especially as manifested in the increasing arrival of tourists, it should have no fear in taking these political initiatives. Mr Gandhi’s yatra through the Kashmir Valley should be seen as providing the Government a window of opportunity.