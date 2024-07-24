Editorial: When Bigotry Corrupts Policing

Representative Image | File

The Delhi High Court's decision on Tuesday to transfer a human rights violation case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) marks a severe reprimand for the Delhi Police, whose guiding principles are peace, service, and justice. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani’s judgment casts a stark light on the inefficiency and, perhaps, intentional negligence of the Crime Branch, which had been investigating the case for the past four years without reaching any conclusive outcome. The case in question involves a group of Delhi Police constables who, during the 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi, were caught on video torturing four young men on a public road. The videos show them forcing the men to recite the national anthem while mocking them with references to “Azadi” (freedom). These men were later taken into police custody, where they faced further abuse. Tragically, one of them, Faizan, succumbed to his injuries shortly after being released.

This incident, with its clear video evidence, should have been straightforward to resolve. Yet, despite the clarity of the evidence, the Crime Branch has failed to identify the constables involved, let alone hold them accountable. It took the persistent efforts of Faizan’s 65-year-old mother, Kismatun, seeking justice for her son, to keep the case alive. Justice Bhambhani did not mince words, condemning the police actions as driven by “religious bigotry” and labelling the incident a “hate crime.” His comments underscore the severity of the crime and the dereliction of duty by the police in shielding the guilty. The Supreme Court has laid down specific guidelines for investigating deaths in police custody, emphasising the need for deterrent punishment. Policemen, as custodians of the law, have a duty to uphold legal principles and protect citizens. The Crime Branch’s investigation, however, appears to have been a charade, aimed more at protecting the wrongdoers than delivering justice.

Now, the onus is on the CBI to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation. With clear video evidence and other incontrovertible proof of the policemen’s actions, the CBI must ensure that justice is served. The expectation is clear: no one, regardless of their position, should be above the law. The swift and decisive action by the CBI will send a powerful message that the rule of law prevails and that those who violate human rights will be held accountable. This case serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied, and it is high time the victims and their families receive the justice they deserve.