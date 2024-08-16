Editorial: What Can We Learn From The Olympics Medal Fiasco?

Vinesh Phogat | Credit: Twitter

The Olympic Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to reject Vinesh Phogat’s plea for the silver medal may seem harsh, but the facts are indisputable. Phogat was found overweight by more than 2.5 kg, despite attempts to reduce the weight, which led to her hospitalisation. Finally, she could not reduce the weight by 100 grams. If exceptions are made for 100 grams, similar claims for larger deviations would inevitably follow. The match did not occur, making it illogical to award her the medal. If she had been unable to compete for any reason whatsoever, she would not have naturally been declared the silver medalist.

The argument that she was within the 50 kg limit during the semifinal does not hold. She needed to maintain that weight for the final as well. Despite Mr. Harish Salve’s compelling arguments in her favour, the rules are clear and unyielding. Her disqualification is a significant loss for India, but the focus should now shift to understanding why her weight became unmanageable in a few days and preventing such occurrences in the future. It is essential to identify the factors leading to her sudden weight gain and why it couldn’t be controlled. This situation underscores the importance of stringent monitoring and support for athletes to ensure they meet competition requirements. The responsibility lies with sports authorities to learn from this incident and implement measures to avoid similar issues.

Blaming the Arbitrator is futile; rules exist to ensure fairness and consistency in sports. Phogat’s disqualification, while unfortunate, highlights the need for adherence to these rules. The sports community must work together to support athletes better and prevent such outcomes, ensuring they are fit and eligible to compete at their best. This incident serves as a lesson and a call to action for improved athlete management and support systems.