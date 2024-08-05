Editorial: Wayanad Was A Tragedy Foretold, But We Can Learn From It

Tragedy in Wayanad | ANI

This was a tragedy foretold. Despite numerous warnings, rampant construction and deforestation went on unabated in the Wayanad region resulting in the deadly tragedy of July 30 when nature’s fury in the form of a tsunami of landslides swept away entire villages, killing hundreds with hundreds still missing and displaced. As far back as 2011, the Madhav Gadgil Commission had marked 75% of the hilly regions of Wayanad as ecologically sensitive and unfit for construction activity. The warnings were ignored by successive governments. In fact, the Centre commissioned another report by a committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan which diluted the findings but still denoted 37% of the area as ecologically fragile. Even these watered down findings were ignored as the state went on a construction spree, ignoring environmental strictures against building too close to human habitation. Wayanad, which has achieved national fame in the last few years, courtesy its high profile ex-MP Rahul Gandhi, continues to be one of the most neglected districts of Kerala. It is a perennially landslide prone area and people have been suffering the effects of these natural calamities for years.

This latest tragedy, which has shaken the nation’s conscience, has turned the spotlight squarely on the organs of governance. Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spar over whether the Central agencies had warned the state about the possibility of landslides, what is clear is that this is the time for speedy action on the rescue and rehabilitation front. While the CM is busy drumming up funds for the rescue effort, it is pertinent to look back at the 2018 deluge that devastated the state. Many of the affected are still to be adequately rehabilitated. Promises made then to the sufferers are yet to be fulfilled. Many lessons have to be learnt from this disaster, primarily, that ecological warnings need to be heeded. There are several instances from other parts of the country to indicate that when humankind tampers with the natural habitat it will have to pay a heavy price. Landslides, mudslides and cloudbursts have become the norm in several hilly regions of the country where tourist activity is on the rise and environmental norms are regularly flouted. Tales of individual bravery and heroic rescue efforts were the silver lining in the unspeakable tragedy that unfolded over a few hours in Kerala. The victims of the Wayanad disaster cannot be relegated to cold statistics. A comprehensive relook at the land use policy and speedy rehabilitation of the survivors must be ensured. That is the best tribute to the hundreds who perished on that fateful night.