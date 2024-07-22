Editorial: Us Presidential Race Heats Up

US President Joe Biden has stepped down from the Presidential election fray | File/AP

US president Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential race just 106 days before Election Day has left American politics in a flux. Though there was immense pressure on the 81-year-old Biden to step down after his disastrous performance in the televised debate with former President Donald Trump in June, the President had stood firm and said only “Lord Almighty” himself could persuade him to drop out of the race. Biden’s debate fiasco was followed by more flubs at the NATO summit where he mixed up the names of his vice president Kamala Harris and his Republican rival and also addressed Ukraine’s President Zelensky as President Putin. At the same time he refused to undergo cognitive tests to assess his suitability for running for office. The last straw was the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally that virtually sealed the deal for the former US President. As top donors pulled out of the Biden campaign and senior Democrats urged him to withdraw, the US President, self-isolating after a bout of Covid, was pushed into a corner and forced to end his presidential bid. With Biden endorsing her as the Democratic nominee for the presidential race, Kamala Harris is best placed to succeed him on the ticket which will make her the first non-white female and first Indian American candidate for the US presidency. However, her nomination is not a done deal. The process of nominating Biden’s replacement will culminate in the Democratic Party convention in Chicago in August. While Harris leads the race, other contenders for the Democratic nomination are Illinois Governor J B Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune; Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitner, who has risen in prominence in the Democratic Party; California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been pushing a progressive agenda; rising political star Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper; Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear; and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Whoever the nominee is, they will be at a distinct disadvantage because of the limited time at their disposal to raise funds for their campaign. The uncertainty in the Democratic camp offers a big advantage to Trump, who — apart from his hardcore supporters — hopes to lure floating voters too. His pet rants on immigration, the economy and US foreign policy have a captive audience. His Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan has caught on with a large section of the electorate. However, Trump’s overconfidence may well lead to his downfall. Underestimating his Democratic rival, whoever that may be, could prove costly. The groundswell of support for the Democrats among the African American and Hispanic communities should not be overlooked. Whatever happens in November, the USA is in for interesting times as it gets ready to elect its 47th President.