Editorial: Unseemly tussle in Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | PTI

An unseemly tussle between the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Marxist Government over the appointment of vice-chancellors threatens to blow up into a constitutional battle with the courts dragged in to settle the winner. But experience tells us that there are no winners when two or more constitutional authorities engage in public recriminations. Ideally, differences over the appointment of as many nine VCs of State universities ought not to have become a matter of public dispute between Mr Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Formal consultations between the aides of the two authorities ought to have paved the way for a middle ground to be found so that the university campuses could be spared the deleterious fall-out from the open slug match between the two.



Without doubt, the starting point of the dispute may not be the merit or a lack of it of individual VCs but the distrust between the Raj Bhawan and the Chief Minister’s Office. The fact that Mr Khan is appointed by the Narendra Modi Government is enough to arouse doubts about his motives whenever a disagreement arises between him and the State government.



In this particular case, the Governor feels further fortified in his decision to nix the VCs’ appointments after the apex court declared the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree as the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, illegal. The court said the appointment was “void ab initio” as it flouted the University Grants Commission norms. It was natural for the Governor to feel vindicated, especially when the apex court order falsified the standard counter by the Marxists that Mr Khan was `acting as an agent of the RSS-BJP.’ Instead of making amends after the SC order, the Marxist government seems to have dug in its heels, defending all nine appointments. Further, the ruling Marxists threatened to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on November 15. Protest rallies too were held in parts of the State, running down the Governor as anti-Kerala.



The truth is that Mr Khan is among the select few tenants of Raj Bhawans today who knows the Constitution like the back of his hand; having been a lawyer by profession, he is unlikely to act without legal backing. This is not to suggest that he is free from a pro-Centre bias. It is natural for Governors to tilt towards the Centre whenever allowed the use of discretion in official matters but when it comes to the appointment of VCs it is indisputable that state governments must adhere to the UGC norms. Apparently, in the case of the nine appointments the Marxist Government went ahead and nominated its favourites without caring to follow the prescribed norms. As a consequence, the Governor, after the Supreme Court order holding the appointment of one VC illegal, asked all nine VCs to resign because they were appointed in violation of the UGC norms. Fearing dismissal, the nine got a stay order from the Kerala High Court on October 24. The ball is now in the Governor’s court. Should he dismiss the nine, the matter will again go to the High Court, with the State Government obliged to defend their appointment.

How the latest tug-of-war is settled, and whether it will be settled by the High Court or the Supreme Court, will be known in the next few weeks, but, in the meantime, the bitter exchanges between the Governor and the CM have further vitiated the political atmosphere in the State. The ruling front is baying for the blood of the Governor. The Congress-led Opposition cannot be seen to be supporting the Governor, though it blames the government for dragging the VC appointments to the street-level. Of course, it is a matter of fact that the Governors in the Opposition-ruled States are invariably at loggerheads with the State governments for one reason or the other. Till the other day, the West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, who has since become the Vice-President, and Mamata Banerjee were bickering daily on all and sundry issues. In other States too there was a lack of harmonious relationship between Governors and Opposition CMs.



Why, till the advent of the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, Governor B S Koshyari and the Uddhav Thackeray’s MVA government were indulging in public recriminations on a regular basis. The blame for the unfortunate phenomenon of governors versus chief ministers has to be shared by both sides. There may be a need to spell out in greater detail the role, functions and powers of governors while the Opposition CMs need not ascribe political motive to even well-intentioned gubernatorial decisions. For instance, the Kerala Government ought to have ensured that its appointments to the VC’s posts were as per the UGC norms so that the apex court, leave aside the Governor, did not feel the need to hold them illegal.