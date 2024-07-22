Editorial: Turmoil In Dhaka

Student protests in Bangladesh | File

The Bangladesh Supreme Court scaling back most of the quotas reserved for the descendants of the 1971 Liberation war veterans will hopefully bring back some peace to the country, which has been rocked by violent protests that have claimed 150 lives. A High Court order reinstating the quotas that had been scrapped in 2018 was the trigger for the agitation by youth in a country facing a serious jobs crisis and economic uncertainty. The Sheikh Hasina government’s violent crackdown on the protestors did not help because instead of bringing the situation under control it only exacerbated it, leading to the tragic loss of so many lives. The Prime Minister’s sarcastic comments, asking whether quotas should be given to Razakars’ descendants instead, only complicated matters as in the context of Bangladesh the term is a pejorative one. The Razakars were the militia who supported the Pakistani establishment during the 1971 liberation war and were essentially seen as traitors. Shoot-at-sight orders, curfew and the Army being brought in can be seen as measures to bring a violent rebellion under control, but here the agitators were youth worried about their futures. There was no attempt to hold talks with the agitators and arrive at a peaceful settlement.

No doubt, there is some truth in Sheikh Hasina’s allegation that the protesters were fuelled by the Opposition. However, the heavy-handed approach to the protests has not endeared the government to the people. Voters are aware that the election process in Bangladesh is hardly free and fair. Hasina’s uninterrupted reign in the country is more due to electoral malpractices than any overwhelming support of the people. With the top court virtually nullifying the quotas for successors of war veterans, it is to be hoped that the Bangladesh government will try to bring down the political temperature and genuinely reach out to the protesters. India is watching the situation very carefully and already many Indian students have returned. Mamata Banerjee too has thrown her hat in the ring saying she is duty bound to welcome any refugees fleeing Bangladesh as per the UN convention. Dhaka’s next moves are crucial.