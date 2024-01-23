Editorial: Trump’s return as candidate

That Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate in the November election in the US is almost a certainty. Whatever be the results of the polling in New Hampshire, where, too, he leads, his comeback is predictable. His only rival, Indian-American Nikki Haley, hopes to turn the tide in her favour. Even if she accomplishes this seemingly difficult task, there is no surety that she can win in other states. Last week, the former President won the Iowa Caucus with a record-breaking majority. Aware of which way the Republican wind has been blowing, his only other rival Ron DeSantis has withdrawn from the contest. More importantly, he has fallen in line behind Trump, making him almost unassailable. So have Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy. All this suggests that the dice are favourably placed for Trump.

An early announcement about Trump as the Republican nominee would help him to start his presidential campaign early and in right earnest. As of now, the November election looks like a repeat of what America witnessed when Joe Biden and Trump fought a neck-and-neck contest with the Democratic nominee finally making it to the White House. For the voters, it is a disappointing scenario as an octogenarian is challenged by a septuagenarian in a country whose population is relatively young, compared to those of European countries. In comparison, France has just installed a prime minister who is in his thirties. Few rule out the possibility that this time next year Trump could be behind the resolute desk once again. It is a different matter whether the law would allow him to hold the post because of the many sins he committed while being in office for four years, even refusing to vacate the chair.

Of course, the world will have to come to terms with such an eventuality, which is being discussed in world capitals. Mandarins of India’s foreign policy recall that Narendra Modi had the best relations with Trump. Perchance Modi returns to power for a third term; it will be the continuation of Trump-Modi Bhai Bhai. However, a second Trump presidency would be different from the first, both because the world is messier and because Trump is less likely to tolerate official obstruction of his agenda. For pollsters the world over, exciting days of speculation, analysis of voting trends, and comparisons of the doddering candidates are assured.