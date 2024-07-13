Editorial: The Tale Of Two Rahuls

Rahul Dravid |

There is little that binds them and even less that overlaps in their lives but Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Dravid present a profile of India that is simple and basic, gentlemanly and courteous, show a dash of honesty and deliberate non-exhibitionism when hedonistic pleasures rule the roost, and make their purpose about something larger than themselves. Gandhi, Congress MP and India’s Leader of Opposition, has consistently stayed on the course of decency in public life even in the face of continued hostility and name-calling for years. He urged his party workers and supporters “to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smriti Irani or any other leader” seeking to cap that hostility that has been directed the way of the former union minister since she miserably lost the Amethi seat to Kishori Lal Sharma, a long-time Congress worker and Gandhi family loyalist.

Rahul Dravid, successful head coach of Team India that lifted the T20 World Cup on June 29, this week returned Rs 2.5 crore given to him in appreciation of his services and commitment to the team only because the team’s support staff — men he had worked closely with during his tenure — were awarded Rs 2.5 crore and he Rs 5 crore. The amount of integrity and sense of fairness that it takes for anyone — even for a successful cricketer and coach because who does not want an amount with seven zeros — to halve his reward in favour of his support staff is priceless. And he has done this before when the Under-19 team won the World Cup under his guidance. Dravid has demonstrated that there are values beyond wealth and money. How powerful a message is that to young Indians?

There can be shades of opinions about Gandhi and Dravid in their spheres of work but, in life, they present a profile of India that many find decent, rooted and comforting — a much-needed breath of fresh air in these times.